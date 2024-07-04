MrBeast- American Youtuber contributes 100 homes in disaster prone areas

MrBeast, a popular American Youtuber, made great contributions to countries like Jamaica, El Salvador and Argentina by building 100 homes.

Considerably, In Jamaica, he replaced unstable and flood-prone homes with the new, furnished houses. And, in El Salvador, he built homes in safer areas to protect families from annual flash floods and created a soccer field for the children.

Adding to it, in Argentina and Mexico, he provided homes to needy communities. And, in Columbia, he built houses for families that got affected by a tornado. Along with it, he gifted a family a new motorcycle and bicycles for the village children.

On a frequent basis, he keeps on contributing for the betterment of the world. In his past contributions, it is in record that he gave $10,000 to a homeless person and funded cataract surgery.

He uploaded a new video to his channel which showcased his philanthropic efforts of building and giving the houses to the ones who need it. And, the shared video as well highlighted the expression of the families who received support from him.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkCXLABwHP0[/embed]

The houses were built across the communities of Jamaica , El Salvador, Argentina and Columbia. And, the appreciation for the same, he is getting from the population around.

One of the netizens mentioned, “Jimmy deserves a humanitarian award for making the world a better place.”

While the other one added, “At this point, Jimmy deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Jimmy MrBeast is a renowned youtuber, popularly recognized for his opulence. And, his tendency to use the money he makes for the betterment of people across the globe is indeed a definition of his big heart.

Considerably, through the actions, the youtuber provided the support which was crucial to be made to the families in El Salvador who already are displaced by or are at the risk of being displaced by flash floods.