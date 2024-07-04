Friday, 19th July 2024
St. Kitts Marine Department signs MoU, focuses on strengthening IUU Fishing

The Department of Marine Resources and the Department Maritime Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Thursday, 4th July 2024

St. Kitts Marine Department signs MoU, focuses on strengthening IUU Fishing, credits to Facebook
St. Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Marine Resources and the Department Maritime Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Grenada Conference Room, Marriott Resort, aiming at strengthening the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) Fishing. Such an action taken highlights the commitment to revive the High Seas Fishing Fleet. The signing marks a significant stride towards demonstrating to the EU Commission. They have a serious commitment to combat IUU fishing. For the initiative by the authorities, the department of Marine Resources expressed gratitude to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the assistance in drafting new fisheries regulations that will incorporate a sanctioning system to fight IUU fishing and address gaps in the current regulations. The Memorandum has been signed between the Agriculture Minister- Samal Duggins and the Permanent Secretary of Tourism Ministry- Tivanna Wharton.  St. Kitts and Nevis is doing great for the success of the agriculture and fisheries department so it could give positive and beneficial results to the country. Considerably, IUU (Illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing captures a wide variety of fishing activity that is found in all the types and dimensions of fisheries. It may occur both on the high seas and in areas within national jurisdiction. IUU fishing is a major issue at the global level that threatens ocean ecosystems and sustainable fisheries. As well, it poses a threat to economic security and natural resources. Three key aspects of it; Illegal fishing, Unreported fishing and Unregulated fishing with their specified factors pose the disadvantage. Illegal fishing includes fishing activities that are conducted in contravention of applicable laws and regulations that may be of both regional and international level. Unreported fishing involves the fishing activities that are not reported, are misreported to the relevant authorities in the contravention of national laws and regulations. Unregulated fishing takes place in the areas or for fish stocks for which there are no applicable conservation or management measures.

Sasha Baptiste

