Guyana PNCR member Kissoon alleges Opposition Leader threatened to rape her

People's National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Vanessa Kissoon has claimed that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton had threatened to rape her with the use of a firearm sometime back.

In an official statement, Kissoon said that in spite of what Norton is now alleging, he has traveled in his car under what he considered to be a threat to use a firearm that he had with him and showed it to her.

At that moment, Norton stopped his car, locked it and showed her his gun, and noted, “If I put this to your head and rape you, what would you do?"

The politician further outlined that she responded to him by saying that she was not afraid of him and he had to kill him before he could even rape her.

Vanessa Kissoon said that while Norton did not continue his threats or desires, she had to carry on that disrespect, threat, and violation in her heart for several years.

She further added that she had told the incident to a few of her friends and Norton has never been anything more to her just a political comrade.

Kissoon stated that being forced to deal with this private matter publicly because of the results of the actions of someone else is really hurting and that she can only say to those who, like her, are victims should not repeat the same mistakes and take control of their experiences before anyone else does.

This matter was initially brought to light by the PNCR member Egland Gomes through a Facebook post and under that post, Noston denied all the allegations and also threatened to sue Gomes.

Meanwhile, Kissoon stated that Norton may have missed the times in which they are and the value placed on safeguarding females across the country.