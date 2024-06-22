PM Terrance Drew and other delegates arrive safely in Taiwan to discuss future of countries

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew safely arrived at the Republic of China (Taiwan) along with the other members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew safely arrived at the Republic of China (Taiwan) along with the other members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation. Upon arrival they were greeted warmly by the Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Lin Chialung and the federation ambassador to Taiwan Donya Francis at the airport. This visit depicts the strong relations between both the nations and marks the beginning of new projects. The ministry went for a brief discussion on future collaboration towards various industries including Agriculture, technology, health and others. Prime Minster Drew had always shown his condolences and appreciation towards Taiwan, even for the recent earthquake in the country when he met Ambassador Lin at the Taiwan Embassy in the month of April. The Republic of China was among one of the first nation across the globe to establish a diplomatic relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis and this 40 years steadfast relationship notably tends to prolong in the coming future. Some of the Delegates also took it to social media to announce their arrival. In his post over Facebook, Premier Mark Brantley wrote “I have arrived safely in Taiwan as part of the delegation led by our Prime Minister the Honorable Dr Terrance Drew. Taiwan continues to be our best friend and ally internationally and I am grateful for the opportunity to renew old ties and forge new ties #DiplomacyMatters."

This post indicates the strong relationship that both the countries maintain and sparks an indication towards the upcoming future projects.

The other members of the delegation including Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas , Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle, Director (Ag) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Sherema Matthew, and Diani Prince-Drew actively participated in the discussion and suggested their opinions to the future of both the countries.

Apart from that the ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Michael Lin also travelled along with the delegation. This visit depicts to fortify the existing cooperative and diplomatic ties between the countries, which will lead to a better cooperation among the upcoming future projects.