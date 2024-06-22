PM Terrance Drew and other delegates arrive safely in Taiwan to discuss future of countries
Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew safely arrived at the Republic of China (Taiwan) along with the other members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation.
Saturday, 22nd June 2024
This post indicates the strong relationship that both the countries maintain and sparks an indication towards the upcoming future projects.The other members of the delegation including Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle, Director (Ag) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Sherema Matthew, and Diani Prince-Drew actively participated in the discussion and suggested their opinions to the future of both the countries.
Apart from that the ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Michael Lin also travelled along with the delegation. This visit depicts to fortify the existing cooperative and diplomatic ties between the countries, which will lead to a better cooperation among the upcoming future projects.
