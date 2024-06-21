Hurricane Season impacting Caribbean, heavy rainfall predicted for Dominica

As Hurricane Season has commenced in Dominica, the weather forecasting has stated that the country will experience relatively more rainfall.

As the Hurricane Season has commenced in Dominica, the weather forecasting has stated that the country will experience relatively more rainfall. An increase in the rainfall from June to November indicates the climatic disturbance around the Caribbean region.

The reports have stated that the Weather Forecaster, Annie Carrette-Joseph has made this into light that the models have revealed such an increase. Dominica had its Public Service Union under the name Dominica public Service Union (DPSU) building on Wednesday, where the announcement for the same was made.

During the period between June and November, the days and nights are going to be wetter than usual even without the occurrence of the Sahara Dust.

Also, the forecast has stated that it is likely to exceed 68 days.

As per the forecast, there will be an increase in the frequency of wet days, seven-day wet spells, as well as very wet spells. If considered with the facts, a seven-day wet spell that means the rainfall for seven consecutive days. It signifies the times when rainfall amounts are 1 millimeter and more.

Such an amount significantly raises the concerns and projects to alarm the nation for their safety. It has been projected that the seven day wet spell is expected to occur for about two to eight times during the period.

Such a weather disturbance would affect the outdoor activity that would be disrupted due to the frequent rainfall events. The increase in the surface wetness through this could produce an environment that’s conductive for pests and diseases to thrive, although it limits the bushfire potential.

Not only this, according to the forecast by Annie Carrette, scenario B is also there that outlined that there is frequent Saharan dust . During these times, there will be less frequent wet days, leading towards the increase in the chances for dry spells with high dust concentration in the area.

Moreover, the Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and the forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has stated that there may be a rough ride in Dominica . And, 85% chances are there that the season will have an above-average number of storms.

The predictions for the year 2024 have asserted that the country will have 17 to 15 named storms and 8 to 13 hurricanes. Not only this, there as well will be 4 to 7 major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.