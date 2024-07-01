Friday, 19th July 2024
Saint Lucia: Shan Lucien wins crown of 2024 National Carnival Queen

Seven contestants graced the stage spectacularly, participating in costume wear, swimsuits, talent, and evening wear, as well as two rounds of interview segments

Monday, 1st July 2024

Saint Lucia: Shan Lucien wins crown of 2024 National Carnival Queen (PC - Facebook)
Saint Lucia: Miss Shan Lucien from Helen’s Estate in Micoud South has proudly won the crown of the 2024 National Carnival Queen of Saint Lucia. The pageant took place at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and featured an array of elegance, beauty, and talent. Seven contestants graced the stage spectacularly, participating in costume wear, swimsuits, talent, and evening wear, as well as two rounds of interview segments. However, Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum, emerged as queen and will be wearing the crown for the next year.

The winner also grabbed other titles including Miss Congeniality, Best First Interview and Best Second Interview before grabbing the winning trophy.

Menella Sebaram followed the winner to secure the 1strunner up position while Anneka Thompson and Tunisia President bagged 2ndrunner up and 3rd runner up positions respectively. As the young contestants graced the stage with their bold presence, the judges were left in awe, making it a tough decision about the winner.

The results of the 2024 Saint Lucia National Carnival Queen pageant are as follows:

• 2024 National Carnival Queen – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum • 1st Runner Up - Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate • 2nd Runner Up – Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia • 3rd Runner Up - Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel • Miss Photogenic - Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia • Miss Congeniality – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum • Strongbow People’s Choice - Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate • Chairman Award for Perseverance - Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia • Best In Swimwear – (TIED) Yaneil Joseph – Miss Duty-Free Pointe Seraphine & Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia • Most Outstanding Talent - Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel • Best In Costume - Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia • Best in Evening Gown - Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate • Best First Interview - Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum • Best Second Interview - Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum   

In addition to this, following the victory, several leaders and citizens of Saint Lucia took to Facebook to congratulate the carnival queen and other participants.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre while sharing the glimpse of the queen said, “Join me in congratulating the 2024 Carnival Queen, Ms. Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum on her excellent performance at the 70th National Carnival Queen Pageant.” He further encouraged others to not be down with one loss and motivated them to perform better in future.

Minister Jeremiah Norbert called it a ‘splendid’ night and noted, “I sat in awe and watched Ms. President and Ms. Lucien represent us with poise, grace, and elegance at the Carnival Queen Show 2024.”

Notably, the prizes for the winner of the National Carnival Queen Pageant include a cash prize of $25,000, 1 fully paid scholarship from the Moroccan Embassy, 1 year treatment of facials or laser treatment from SkinEnvy, 1 custom dress designed by Jaeylu Altier, 3 nights stay at BodyHoliday, a diamond necklace compliments of Diamonds International.

Monica Walker

