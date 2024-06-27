Guyana witnesses Fisherfolk Day 2024, aims at protecting livelihoods of Fisherfolk

The Fisherfolk Day 2024 was celebrated in Guyana on June 26, 2024 on Wednesday. This was held under the theme, “Protecting Livelihoods, establishing a Safe and Sustainable environment for our Fisherfolk.”

Under the celebrations, the remarks were delivered by Agriculture Minister- Zulfikar Mustapha. He added that fishing remains an extremely dangerous profession and commended the nation’s fisherfolk for the sacrifices they make for their family and the country.

Further, the minister outlined the sacrifices which fishermen make by braving the elements at sea to earn a living and provide citizens with affordable and nutritious sources of protein. “Your dedication to sustaining the fishing industry and contributing significantly to Guyana’s food security objectives is much appreciated,” added the Agriculture Minister.

Considerably, the government of Guyana is working dedicatedly to position itself as a major food producer in CARICOM. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative- Dr. Gillian Smith added that certain factors have major influence on the fisheries sector on a global scale.

All these factors include; impacts of climate change, degradation of fishing habitats, the intersection of fisheries activities with other activities. Further, the representative also encouraged the fisherfolk to engage with the delegates.

Notably, in 2023, 36, 396 MT of seafood was harvested in the fishing industry that represented an increase of 37.8%. And, the aquaculture industry along with this is following significant progress.

Last year, the agriculture sector followed the growth of 75% which says it all of the earnings that the country gained that is US$54 million.

The minister also highlighted that after the present government came in power, there has

been significant development. This speaks of the authority's steadfast dedication towards the betterment of country and its people.

Importantly, this initiative extended benefits to approximately 7500 fisherfolk.