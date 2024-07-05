While presenting the bill, he highlighted the cultural importance of the steelpan as well as the benefits of officially declaring it as the country's national instrument.

In a significant development, the steelpan is now legally the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago. It was announced after the Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell presented the "National Instrument Bill 2024" during a recent House of Representatives session.

While presenting the bill, he highlighted the cultural importance of the steelpan as well as the benefits of officially declaring it as the country's national instrument.

Minister Randall Mitchell stated that in 2012, BBC News emphasized the steelpan for its simplicity, and 12 years later, in 2023, the United Nations declared August 11th World Steelpan Day. This instrument serves as an important thread in our cultural tapestry that weaves together our diverse identities and experiences. "A central element of both our tangible and intangible heritage ," Minister Mitchell said. This will strengthen the country's national identity and continuity and foster greater understanding and respect for the cultural diversity within and beyond its borders.

He continued by saying that the steel pan continues to be a wonder and a source of national pride, describing the instrument as a mainstay of the country's annual carnival celebrations.

This bill and policy is crafted in close consultation with key stakeholders, including, but not limited to, the world governing body punching bag Doctor Maya mundi of the University of Trinidad and Tobago and other stakeholders within the steelpan.

The Minister further thanked the executive and the members of Pan Trinbago . He noted that last year, during the first parliamentary sitting of the fourth session, President Christine Kangaloo called for the steelpan to be declared as Trinidad and Tobago's national instrument.

She highlighted, "This bill will significantly enhance our international marketing strategies for the steelpan as well as for our local culture, generally helping us to truly and unapologetically exploit the power, allure, and mystique of our musical instrument."

The minister of tourism said the designation of a national instrument marks a vital moment in the nation's journey towards celebrating and preserving Trinidad and Tobago's identity.

And now, more than ever, the nation has arrived at this juncture wherein it is primed to better commit our resources and focus our attention on the cultivation and enrichment of its cultural landscape to safeguard the legacy acquired.

This endeavor is in harmonious accord with the overarching objectives of Vision 2030 and the national cultural policy.