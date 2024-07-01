Guyana casts lights on Dengue Virus Awareness, prioritizes health
Dengue is spreading at a rapid pace in Guyana and the people who are getting sick may develop severe dengue which can even be deadly.
Monday, 1st July 2024
Guyana: Dengue is spreading at a rapid pace in Guyana and the people who are getting sick may develop severe dengue which can even be deadly. Dengue Virus Awareness in respect to this has been pushed in the country by the Ministry of Health of Guyana in collaboration with the World Health Organization. “Watch out for the warning signs and symptoms and seek immediate medical care if severe dengue is suspected,” mentioned the Ministry. Several of the symptoms that may alarm people for getting into it includes-
- Severe Abdominal Pain
- Persistent Vomiting
- Bleeding Gums
- Vomiting Blood
- Rapid Breathing
- Fatigue/ Restlessness
