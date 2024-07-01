Friday, 19th July 2024
Guyana casts lights on Dengue Virus Awareness, prioritizes health

Dengue is spreading at a rapid pace in Guyana and the people who are getting sick may develop severe dengue which can even be deadly. 

Monday, 1st July 2024

Guyana: Dengue is spreading at a rapid pace in Guyana and the people who are getting sick may develop severe dengue which can even be deadly.  Dengue Virus Awareness in respect to this has been pushed in the country by the Ministry of Health of Guyana in collaboration with the World Health Organization. “Watch out for the warning signs and symptoms and seek immediate medical care if severe dengue is suspected,” mentioned the Ministry. Several of the symptoms that may alarm people for getting into it includes-
  • Severe Abdominal Pain
  • Persistent Vomiting
  • Bleeding Gums
  • Vomiting Blood
  • Rapid Breathing
  • Fatigue/ Restlessness
To get instant relief from this, ones who are suffering from any of these symptoms can have Paracetamol to bring down fever and pain. And, aspirin and ibuprofen should be avoided as these can increase the risk of bleeding. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by dengue virus that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas. It is frequently asymptomatic and if symptoms appear, they generally begin in three to fourteen days after infection.  Its prevention and control is completely dependent on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue. An early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue. The research even has highlighted that individuals who get infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue. There is no specific treatment for dengue and the focus is just on treating pain symptoms. And, most cases of dengue fever can be treated at home with pain medicine. Considerably, last year (2023) was recorded as having the highest number of dengue cases. This affected over 80 countries in all the regions of the World Health Organization (WHO). From the beginning of 2023 only, the ongoing transmission was combined with the unexpected spike in dengue cases that resulted in a historic high of more than 6.5 million cases and over 7300 dengue-related deaths were reported.

Sasha Baptiste

