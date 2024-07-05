Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds

According to the sources, the pilot and his wife, being the only occupants on the aircraft, which was a single-engine Cessna, sustained minor injuries while the plane was damaged severely.

Friday, 5th July 2024

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds (PC - Facebook)
Dominica: A small aircraft carrying two people crashed to the ground at the Canefield Airport in Dominica on Wednesday morning due to the strong winds brought by Hurricane Beryl. According to the sources, the pilot and his wife, being the only occupants on the aircraft, which was a single-engine Cessna, sustained minor injuries while the plane was damaged severely.

It is being said that the pilot cited strong winds during take off from the Canefield Airport which further led to the toppling of the aircraft following which it crashed to the ground.

The Programme Officer in the Government of Dominica, Don Corriette, spoke about the incident and said, “The pilot said he encountered some wind shear, and as a result, the aircraft flipped.” [caption id="attachment_72836" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Plane crashes to the ground in Dominica[/caption]

He further hoped that the incident drives home the point to the authorities that their shoulder should be clear of obstructions or obstacles, and that the grass should be maintained.

According to Corriette, while an investigation will be conducted to verify what transpired, Dominica on that day was experiencing post-tropical conditions during which the island experienced wind shear, downdrafts, and unstable atmospheric conditions around the around airports, making it very difficult, especially for lighter aircrafts to manage in the air. He urged the people that if they still want to fly out in such weather conditions, they must make sure to do at a time when it is safe as per the Meteorological Office or else it could be really dangerous for the occupants.

The aircraft should also be checked properly, whether the fuel tank is full or not and the gears are in intact position, to avoid the chances of any accidents, said the Programme Officer.

“And furthermore, if I must add to that, we just went through a tropical system at Beryl, which caused some more gusty winds, and we had pallets on the runway,” he added, noting that it is not a safe time to fly during hurricanes or tropical storm warnings and watches.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

32 Jamaican National Banks out of operation ahead of Hurricane warnings, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

32 Jamaican National Banks out of operation ahead of Hurricane warnings 

Friday, 5th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: HDC intensifies evictions to recover $241.1M in unpaid rent (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: HDC intensifies evictions to recover $241.1M in unpa...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Luc...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp to return with exciting activities (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exc...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Tobago: Armed men open fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Uncategorised

Tobago: Armed men opens fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured

Friday, 5th July 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines' GDP to grow by 5% this year: Reports
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines' GDP to grow by 5% this year: Reports

Friday, 5th July 2024

Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl strands team India in Barbados due to airport shutdown
Uncategorised

Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl strands team India in Barbados due to airport shutd...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Saint Lucia: Shan Lucien wins crown of 2024 National Carnival Queen (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia: Shan Lucien wins crown of 2024 National Carnival Queen

Friday, 5th July 2024