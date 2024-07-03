32 Jamaican National Banks out of operation ahead of Hurricane warnings 

The Jamaican National (JN) Group of Banks reported that 32 of the ATMs all over the country are out of commission at present. It is due to the service disruption by one of its data suppliers.

Aligning to it, the Financial Institution has justified that the service is discontinued by the supplier out of an abundance of caution due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Beryl.

All the ATMs which are out of the service include the machines that are located at August Town, Liguanea and Vineyard Town in St Andrew, Greater Portmore, Old Harbour in St Catherine , Portmore Pines, Buff Bay and Port Antonio in Portland, Oracabessa, St Mary and Clarendon Park and May Pen.

The team of Jamaican National Bank is monitoring the situation closely and is in communication with the data provider to restore services as soon as possible after the hurricane passes.

As per the weather reports, Jamaica is on high alert and the Prime Minister- Andrew Holness has declared a state of disaster and has issued curfew ahead of Hurricane Beryl. The curfew ahead of this has been issued from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday so the safety and security of the citizens and residents can be fostered.

As well, the announcements were made by Holness during a national broadcast on Tuesday where the evacuation order has been made in effect for the flood-prone and low-lying areas of Jamaica.

Considering the worsened situations, Hurricane Beryl can lay on the island, the Prime Minister has asked the citizens and residents to seek shelters or to move to safer grounds. Significantly, the state of curfew issued in the nation is to ensure the safety of every individual during the passage of the storm.

Such a restriction laid on the population of the country would also prevent any of the movements that lead towards the criminal activity.