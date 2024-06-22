Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua to grow economically by 5.8% this year: IMF

The Antigua and Barbuda's economy is on a remarkable recovery path that depicts resilience and strategic planning. With the real GDP estimates at 4.2% in 2023, the country positively returned to the pre-pandemic output levels.

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

Antigua to grow economically by 5.8% this year: IMF, credits to Facebook
Antigua and Barbuda: Economic Boost in any of the countries is of great significance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 5.8% growth for Antigua this year. Significantly, the country’s economy is on a remarkable recovery path that depicts resilience and strategic planning. With the real GDP estimates at 4.2% in 2023, the country positively returned to the pre-pandemic output levels. Such a return and the growth signals of the construction activities that took place in the country. As well, it is the result of an increase in tourist arrivals that speaks of the nation’s goodwill as the premier destination. Looking forward to the year 2024, the state of the country is to take an upsurge and the projections indicate a temporary boost with the figure of 5.8%. Such a figure projected is a significant outcome of the nation which connects to the fruitful results of two of the major events held in the country. The two prestigious projects are the United Nations Small Island Developing States Conference (SIDS4) and T20 Cricket World Cup. Both these events brought significant economic benefits, highlighting the country’s position on the global stage. Despite all the challenges posed by a high public debt burden, Antigua and Barbuda have made substantial progress in reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio. The positive sign of the same is a glance at the figure of 76% that revealed a decrease in 2023 which was 100% in 2020 that is at the times of pandemic. Such an improvement evidently states of the economic recovery and upward division to the nominal GDP following the rebasing of national accounts statistics. Importantly, the 2024 budget also has critical measures in it that are aimed at increasing the standard ABST (Accountancy and Business Statistics) rate. To meet with the challenges, certain of the actions which are part of the 2024 budget includes implementing excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis products. As well, raising the property taxes for high-end properties. Such an action would enhance the fiscal position around half percent in GDP in 2024. Such measures will be proven fruitful for the reduction of vulnerabilities and ensuring sustainable growth. For all the actions being taken in the country especially towards the overall progress and growth sets a bar high for other countries and enhances its position at the global level. The country as well is getting much appreciation from the Antigua and Barbuda’s authorities for the collaboration and valuable discussions on the achievements.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery Flights for St Vincent travelers, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery Flights for St Vincent travelers

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

MrBeast- American Youtuber contributes 100 homes in disaster prone areas, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

MrBeast- American Youtuber contributes 100 homes in disaster prone areas

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, claims Opposition Leader
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, says Opposi...

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead of Vincy Mas (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead...

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: LIFT programme portal opens tomorrow, aims to support low-income families (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis opens LIFT portal tomorrow, aims to support low-incom...

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission expressed its excitement in announcing the launch of BVI Staycation 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

British Virgin Islands launches BVI Staycation 2024, featuring blend of c...

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

TS Beryl becomes Cat 1 Hurricane, heads towards Caribbean islands (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

TS Beryl becomes Cat 1 Hurricane, heads towards Caribbean islands

Saturday, 22nd June 2024

Dominica: PM Skerrit meets emergency officials as Beryl strengthens into Cat 3 Hurricane (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Skerrit meets emergency officials as Beryl strengthens into...

Saturday, 22nd June 2024