Engineer Annalisa Nanton crowned as Miss World T&T 2024

Annalisa Nanton who is a 26 year old geotechnical engineer got crowned as Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024 on Sunday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Annalisa Nanton who is a 26 year old geotechnical engineer got crowned as Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024 on Sunday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

The way Annalisa Nanton carries herself is a testament to her victory. Her grace, elegance, charm, beauty and intellectuality is what makes her stand out of the queue. Considerably, she competed over sixteen contestants.

By shining bright with the title of Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024, she graced up with pride. She proved herself by even defeating many favorites of the crowd that are Miss Toco, Miss Tobago and Miss Maraval and allured the judges with her responses in the final round.

Following Annalisa Nanton, first and second runners up were Prishini Rampersadshingh and Hanna Roberts respectively. Annalisa Nanton’s victory is not just limited to the title of Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024, as well won the right to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss World Festival.

The highly anticipated Miss World Festival will take place next year, which is 2025 in the month of February. Her beauty, talent and intelligence has no bounds as there is no limit of what she has in herself.

As well, she claimed several of the tags that include People’s choice, Miss Fitness, Top Model and the Best Talent Awards. All such tags evidently speak of her dedication, commitment and talent. For her achievement, she is getting much love and appreciation from the country and its people.

Probing ahead, Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024 - Annalise Nanton is the founder of Sister Strong which is a non-profit organization. As well, she has won a national scholarship from Santa Cruz and has been using it to encourage and support the women through sports and fitness.

Her positive approach towards every aspect encourages women to embrace the strength and community fostering power in them.