Independent autopsy confirms drug error in death of 6-year-old Jasher Francois, says parents

The parents stated that Jasher died on August 7 from an intravenous drug dose, disputing the San Fernando Teaching Hospital’s earlier claim of aspiration pneumonitis.

Trinidad and Tobago: Hope for justice grows in the case of 6-year-old Jasher Francois, as his parents have received and accepted a second autopsy report from an independent practice, confirming that Jasher's death at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital followed the administration of an intravenous drug.

Jasher's grieving parents, Aaron and Yhnique Francois, spoke with renewed hope and calm in an interview at their San Fernando home on Sunday, August 10, 2025, after a privately commissioned, independent autopsy by pathologist Professor Dr. Hubert Daisley revealed findings that bring hope of justice for their 6-year-old son.

The parents revealed that Jasher died on August 7 due to the administered dose of an intravenous drug, contrary to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital's previous claim that he died from aspiration pneumonitis.

Sources say that Jasher’s parents while speaking on Sunday appeared to be calm, composed and filled with hope for the justice of their 6-year-old. They also expressed that they feel vindicated by the second autopsy results as they are way different from the first results that they didn’t believe were credible but the hospital was acting in their own self interests.

Further Aaron and Yhnique Francois expressed that the new findings give them hope to now prepare for their son’s funeral on Saturday. As they await Professor Daisley’s full written report that they will share.

The parents expressed that upon receiving the second autopsy results from an independent investigation they experienced a full measure of peace, as it confirmed what they knew to be true about what happened to their 6-year-old boy at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

“It’s a major step in the right direction. We can now start to organise ourselves to put Jasher to rest.”

The parents are now looking forward to laying 6-year-old Jasher to rest and the probe that will be facilitated by the Health Ministry and conducted by a team from outside the South-West Regional Health Authority into the circumstances surrounding Jasher’s death. Hoping they will shine a light into the medical errors in judgement that may have been made by the staff that led to Jaher’s death.

The couple also had a warning message to the parents, asking them to stay with their children 24/7 once they are admitted to the hospitals and that they should be mentally present taking notes, asking questions, and not just agreeing with what the doctors say.

The funeral for Jasher is now set to take place on Saturday at the Baptist Ambassadors for Christ Church in St John’s Village, San Fernando, from 11 am onwards.