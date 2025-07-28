Gunfire at Sea: Fishing boat attacked by suspected Saint Lucia vessel, 1 missing, 2 injured

Two individuals on the vessel were shot, one in the back and head, while another person is currently missing at sea.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a shocking development, a fishing boat from Owia, in northern St Vincent village came under gunfire from a vessel which originated from neighbouring Saint Lucia while at sea.

According to the information, two individuals onboard the vessel sustained gunshot wounds with one of them shot at the back as well as the head while one other is presently missing at sea. The injured individual was reportedly transported to a medical facility in Georgetown.

As the injured persons were brought to the shore, there was a lot of panic among the members of the community who were seen rushing to his assistance.

At present, villagers are looking for the missing individual while the two others are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Several villagers, following the incident, informed that the incident may have been a drug transaction gone wrong however at this time this still remains a speculation.

Police have further confirmed that that they been notified of an incident which took place off the Coast of Owia but were unable to divulge further information during this time.

The locals are condemning the incident with several of them questioning the reasons behind the alleged shooting incident.

“Wow bad energy hope those two get found just prays can motivate strength in these times that thing money sometimes you need it so bad stay strong,” wrote a user named Jason Lewis while another person said, “This situation is not a joke people. This is becoming a drug dealing country. People need to stop and find another way to make a living. The sea is now open to let heard drugs in. Back in the days, we had course guard constantly out on the sea to stop all this. This will never stop until there's law and order in the country. Our country is being exploited by the big men who is distributing the white drugs in the country.”

This is a developing story, and we will provide you with more updates as they become available.