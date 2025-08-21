Jamaica: 55-year-old woman granted bail following fatal stabbing in alleged love triangle dispute

Jamaica: A 55-year old female fish vendor has been granted bail, following a fatal stabbing of another woman during an alleged love triangle dispute. The suspect has been identified as Sharon Young, who was known as “Roachie,” and belonged to Bull Bay.

She appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, August 19, and was charged with the murder of 56 year old Nicey Green-Edwards from Long Bay, Portland which occurred on June 28, 2025.

According to police reports, Young went to the home of Green-Edwards’ boyfriend at Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew on June 28, at around 1:30 am. Both women got into a very heated argument. The fight which followed was quick to turn physical. During the scuffle, Green-Edwards is reported to have been stabbed and she later died of her injuries.

Court Proceedings

In court on Tuesday, Javed Grant presented an application for the bail of Young. He said that the application was based on humanitarian and health issues. Also, he brought forward that self defense would be a key issue in Young’s case. The attorney said that the issue of self defense was “very much alive” and had to be taken into account.

Parish Judge Peter Wilson approved the request and set Young’s bail at $900,000. In addition, several strict conditions were included in her release. The suspect is expected to regularly report to the police and must live outside of the parish where the incident took place. Also, she cannot have any contact with Crown witnesses in this case.

A stop order has been issued for her and all of her travel documents must be turned over. These actions are set in place to ensure that she appears for trial and does not in any way tamper with the investigation.

Young is scheduled for a court appearance on November 3, when the matter will be raised again. The case has caught public attention due to the nature of the dispute and the claim of self-defense.