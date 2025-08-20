2025-08-20 09:39:21
Port of Spain mother critically injured in hit-and-run on Spree Simon Road

Barton was hit by a vehicle on Spree Simon Road, opposite the Port of Spain Market.

2025-08-20 07:11:31

Trinidad and Tobago: Monique Barton, a 33-years-old mother, was severely injured in a heart wrenching hit-and-run accident on Spree Simon Road in Port of Spain on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Following the incident, she was admitted at the Port of Spain General Hospital. 

According to the information, Barton was struck by a vehicle on Spree Simon Road, which is located opposite the Port of Spain Market and she suffered serious injuries, including a shattered pelvis and two broken legs. 

She was immediately transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital and is currently undergoing the emergency treatment for the injuries caused to her. 

Reportedly, the driver instead of stopping to assist after hitting her left from the accident scene, abandoning the gravely injured woman on the roadway. A Facebook post condemned the driver's action with one commenter Princess Williams saying “What a wicked world we are living in they didn't even have the heart to stop to help her…I pray that God will touch her and give her healing in Jesus name.“

The victim’s family and friends are devastated by the incident and are praying for her recovery as she receives emergency treatment at the POSGH. 

The complaint of this accident is reported to the police authorities and the police have confirmed an ongoing investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

According to the source, it is not the only incident, as another hit and run case emerged from last month involving an alleged drunk driver who tried to evade a hit and run.

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

