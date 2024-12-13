Over 55 vendors to set up booths at highly anticipated Roseau Christmas Village

This time, more than 55 vendors have registered to set up their booths at the Roseau Christmas Village 2024, providing visitors with a diverse range of goods and services to choose from.

Dominica: The highly anticipated biggest Christmas Village of Dominica is all set to open today (December 13, 2024) in Roseau.

This time, more than 55 vendors have registered to set up their booths at the Roseau Christmas Village 2024, providing visitors with a diverse range of goods and services to choose from.

While sharing the development through her official Facebook account, the organiser of the Village who is also the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit invited everyone to join the opening ceremony today.

She further asked the visitors to check out the number of booths which will be installed at the village and purchase from the local vendors instead of ordering online. Through this, Melissa Skerrit aims to promote the local products and boost the overall economy of Dominica.

It will be the biggest Christmas Shopping event featuring products varying from eateries, decorations, clothes, accessories and much more.

The lights of the village will be turned on at 7 pm with Minister Melissa Skerrit inviting the locals to bring their friends, family and loved ones. She further outlined, “Shop, eat and enjoy the Christmas spirit with beautiful lights and fun activities for all!! See you there!!”

List of Vendor Booths available at Roseau Christmas Village 2024 is as follows:

Elf Village

Twinkingly Tastes and Fun Zone

Sugar Sparkle Corner

Bubble Fun Park

KG Toy Store

KLC Fun Zone

Multiverse Experience

A&K Supplies

Glo Bubbles

The Hive

LA Sweet Surprise Box

Shiny Treasures

Des Candy World

Tatts for Totts

Santa’s Workshop

Faite Main Designs

Tiani’s Collections

Mimi’s Crochet

Kee Operations

Glitter Pop

Love in Productions

DaColletions Born Dominica

Pinkerbelle Creations

Nature Blends Exotics Dominica

Toddler’s Fashion Spot N Beyond

JayJay’s Décor

Beezee La Mini Mart

Exquisite Gifts Plus

Navya The Brand Accessories and Décor

Holly Jolly Treasurest

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Perky’s Pizza

Owie Catering

Gina’s Burger and Grill

Amy’s Catering

Harmoniq Flavours

Noreen Tastie’s

Island Vibes Delights

Confectionery Factory

Chef Jes

Cario Concessions and Treats

D Baked That

Vyleen’s Fruit Cakes and Crumble

Roll with Angie

Foodrica Sweet Treats and Eats

The Holidaze Bar

Bwe Local Services

Tipsy Shots

Fluffy Shots and Cocktails

Bussalyme Mobile Bar

Chellsie’s Munch Mix

Nadia’s Delights

Others

Utopia Aromatherapy

KCV Stop and Shop

Majestic Kids

Details Matter Boutique

Oshe House of Art

Bumping Natural Soaps

Newn’ Thrifting

Weve Wares

MJ’s Home Essentials Plus

Nursing Nooking