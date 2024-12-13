Over 55 vendors to set up booths at highly anticipated Roseau Christmas Village
Friday, 13th December 2024
Dominica: The highly anticipated biggest Christmas Village of Dominica is all set to open today (December 13, 2024) in Roseau.
This time, more than 55 vendors have registered to set up their booths at the Roseau Christmas Village 2024, providing visitors with a diverse range of goods and services to choose from.
While sharing the development through her official Facebook account, the organiser of the Village who is also the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit invited everyone to join the opening ceremony today.
She further asked the visitors to check out the number of booths which will be installed at the village and purchase from the local vendors instead of ordering online. Through this, Melissa Skerrit aims to promote the local products and boost the overall economy of Dominica.
It will be the biggest Christmas Shopping event featuring products varying from eateries, decorations, clothes, accessories and much more.
The lights of the village will be turned on at 7 pm with Minister Melissa Skerrit inviting the locals to bring their friends, family and loved ones. She further outlined, “Shop, eat and enjoy the Christmas spirit with beautiful lights and fun activities for all!! See you there!!”
List of Vendor Booths available at Roseau Christmas Village 2024 is as follows:
Elf Village
Twinkingly Tastes and Fun Zone
Sugar Sparkle Corner
Bubble Fun Park
KG Toy Store
KLC Fun Zone
Multiverse Experience
A&K Supplies
Glo Bubbles
The Hive
LA Sweet Surprise Box
Shiny Treasures
Des Candy World
Tatts for Totts
Santa’s Workshop
Faite Main Designs
Tiani’s Collections
Mimi’s Crochet
Kee Operations
Glitter Pop
Love in Productions
DaColletions Born Dominica
Pinkerbelle Creations
Nature Blends Exotics Dominica
Toddler’s Fashion Spot N Beyond
JayJay’s Décor
Beezee La Mini Mart
Exquisite Gifts Plus
Navya The Brand Accessories and Décor
Holly Jolly Treasurest
Eat, Drink and Be Merry
Perky’s Pizza
Owie Catering
Gina’s Burger and Grill
Amy’s Catering
Harmoniq Flavours
Noreen Tastie’s
Island Vibes Delights
Confectionery Factory
Chef Jes
Cario Concessions and Treats
D Baked That
Vyleen’s Fruit Cakes and Crumble
Roll with Angie
Foodrica Sweet Treats and Eats
The Holidaze Bar
Bwe Local Services
Tipsy Shots
Fluffy Shots and Cocktails
Bussalyme Mobile Bar
Chellsie’s Munch Mix
Nadia’s Delights
Others
Utopia Aromatherapy
KCV Stop and Shop
Majestic Kids
Details Matter Boutique
Oshe House of Art
Bumping Natural Soaps
Newn’ Thrifting
Weve Wares
MJ’s Home Essentials Plus
Nursing Nooking
Over 55 vendors to set up booths at highly anticipated Rosea...
