Friday, 13th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Over 55 vendors to set up booths at highly anticipated Roseau Christmas Village

This time, more than 55 vendors have registered to set up their booths at the Roseau Christmas Village 2024, providing visitors with a diverse range of goods and services to choose from.

Friday, 13th December 2024

Dominica: The highly anticipated biggest Christmas Village of Dominica is all set to open today (December 13, 2024) in Roseau.

This time, more than 55 vendors have registered to set up their booths at the Roseau Christmas Village 2024, providing visitors with a diverse range of goods and services to choose from. 

While sharing the development through her official Facebook account, the organiser of the Village who is also the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit invited everyone to join the opening ceremony today. 

She further asked the visitors to check out the number of booths which will be installed at the village and purchase from the local vendors instead of ordering online. Through this, Melissa Skerrit aims to promote the local products and boost the overall economy of Dominica. 

It will be the biggest Christmas Shopping event featuring products varying from eateries, decorations, clothes, accessories and much more. 

The lights of the village will be turned on at 7 pm with Minister Melissa Skerrit inviting the locals to bring their friends, family and loved ones. She further outlined, “Shop, eat and enjoy the Christmas spirit with beautiful lights and fun activities for all!! See you there!!”

List of Vendor Booths available at Roseau Christmas Village 2024 is as follows:

Elf Village 

Twinkingly Tastes and Fun Zone

Sugar Sparkle Corner

Bubble Fun Park 

KG Toy Store

KLC Fun Zone

Multiverse Experience 

A&K Supplies

Glo Bubbles

The Hive

LA Sweet Surprise Box

Shiny Treasures

Des Candy World

Tatts for Totts

 

Santa’s Workshop

Faite Main Designs

Tiani’s Collections

Mimi’s Crochet

Kee Operations

Glitter Pop

Love in Productions

DaColletions Born Dominica

Pinkerbelle Creations

Nature Blends Exotics Dominica 

Toddler’s Fashion Spot N Beyond

JayJay’s Décor

Beezee La Mini Mart

Exquisite Gifts Plus

Navya The Brand Accessories and Décor 

Holly Jolly Treasurest

 

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Perky’s Pizza

Owie Catering

Gina’s Burger and Grill

Amy’s Catering

Harmoniq Flavours

Noreen Tastie’s 

Island Vibes Delights

Confectionery Factory

Chef Jes

Cario Concessions and Treats

D Baked That

Vyleen’s Fruit Cakes and Crumble 

Roll with Angie 

Foodrica Sweet Treats and Eats

The Holidaze Bar

Bwe Local Services

Tipsy Shots

Fluffy Shots and Cocktails 

Bussalyme Mobile Bar

Chellsie’s Munch Mix

Nadia’s Delights

 

Others 

Utopia Aromatherapy

KCV Stop and Shop

Majestic Kids

Details Matter Boutique

Oshe House of Art

Bumping Natural Soaps

Newn’ Thrifting

Weve Wares

MJ’s Home Essentials Plus

Nursing Nooking

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Hotel Riu Reggae, in St James, where the blast occurred.
Uncategorised

Tourism minister expresses sorrow after Jamaica blast

Friday, 13th December 2024

Elvin Nimrod, Grenada's foreign affairs minister.
Uncategorised

'No end to Grenada's support of Venezuela' - Minister

Friday, 13th December 2024

Uncategorised

Gertrude Roberts, former minister, laid to rest accorded with an official...

Friday, 13th December 2024

Uncategorised

Newly appointed Honorary Consul of Spain to SKN presents credentials to M...

Friday, 13th December 2024

Khalid Belisle: UDP's new senator in the national assembly
Uncategorised

UDP declares Khalid Belisle as their senator in the national assembly

Friday, 13th December 2024

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Reduction in excise tax would encourage people to purchase newer vehicles...

Friday, 13th December 2024

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley
Uncategorised

"Please somebody help me" says PM Rowley as opposition opposes COVID rest...

Friday, 13th December 2024

Dominica: Penville celebrates brand new playground facility
Uncategorised

Dominica: Penville celebrates brand new playground facility

Friday, 13th December 2024