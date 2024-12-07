Dominica’s Roseau Christmas Village Returns: A month-long festive wonderland opening Dec 13

The development was announced by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit who is also the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central. The annual Roseau Christmas Village is the brainchild of Minister Melissa Skerrit.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Roseau Christmas Village is all set to open in the Commonwealth of Dominica on December 13, 2024 at Botanic Gardens, Roseau.

This month long fair will feature a number of exciting events and activities including live music, local vendors, gift shops, entertainment, a lot of food and beverages, attracting hundreds and thousands of visitors from across the island and the Caribbean region.

The development was announced by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit who is also the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central. The annual Roseau Christmas Village is the brainchild of Minister Melissa Skerrit.

Taking to Facebook, she outlined, “Christmas Season is here!!! Get ready for an epic Christmas experience!!! The official Roseau Christmas Village is opening soon!! Mark your calendars!!! Dominica's biggest Christmas shopping event is coming!”

This year, the village will remain open till January 2, 2025 and will feature a number of local vendors who will have their local products and services on sale at huge discounts.

The registration for the vendors kicked off in September 2024 and as of now all spots have been filled with the locals gearing up to relive the magic of Christmas as it will come alive in Dominica.

The village will also feature several games and a special Kids Zone for children to enjoy the special occasion of Christmas.

There will also be beautiful decorations such as showpieces of reindeers, Christmas trees, stars and much more, making the location so beautiful that the visitors will go wow over it.

Notably, the events calendar for the Roseau Christmas Village will also be unveiled soon, featuring Kiddies Circus Extravaganza, Pre Christmas-Eve Specials, concerts and movie nights.

The local entrepreneurs will also get a chance to showcase their creativity and talent throughout the event.

During last year’s Christmas Village, Minister Melissa Skerrit highlighted that the Christmas Village is a platform where locals will showcase their talent and added that the visitors will notice handmade crafts are done with tropical motifs to locally sources food as well as drinks.

According to her, the event will embody the essence of culture, craftsmanship and creativity of Dominica. Not only this, but she also encouraged everyone to buy local and give a break to Shein and Amazon because this way the residents can support the local vendors.

Meanwhile, the village offers a safe and secure family friendly environment for children to enjoy various holiday activities including live music and Santa and the North Pole characters to name a few.