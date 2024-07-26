Roseau Central summer camp turns out huge success featuring interactive sessions

Dominica: The Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp in Dominica turns out huge success with the participation of a number of children aged between 5 to 12. Hosted by Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit, the camp featured a number of learning and interactive sessions for the children, giving them an ideal chance to boost their learning.



The camp took place on July 10 and 24 and kicked off with a twist this year. Melissa Skerrit offered kids more outdoor activities to explore and engage in.



From Discover Dominica Days to hiking at Jack's Walk, visiting Freshwater Lake and Ti Kwen Glo Sho, drumming, jewelry making, and fun circle times with positive affirmations, daily reading, math power, movie time, and the ever-popular Fun Day Fridays, the camp created unforgettable memories for the participants.



On July 15, the children also paid an exciting visit to the Prime Minister's Office and were thrilled to be guided into the Cabinet room by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit himself. Once there, they pounced on the opportunity to grill the PM on governance.



The excitement continued when they were taken to Melissa Skerrit's office in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, where they engaged in a question-and-answer segment to better understand the work of this vital ministry.



The overall summer program truly allowed the kids to understand and embrace civic duty and working for the common good.



Not only this but also the children got an opportunity to enjoy an amazing cultural exchange at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel. There, the children gained an appreciation for diversity by being immersed in Chinese traditions such as the art of calligraphy, paper cutting, and sumptuous Chinese cuisine.



In addition, they engaged in vibrant games such as ping pong, badminton, and pool. This visit also marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Dominica.



Minister Melissa Skerrit expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Chu Maoming for gracefully accepting the children and looks forward to making this an annual event.



On the last day of the camp, the kids from the Roseau Central Summer Camp, along with children from the Vieille Case constituency and a group of children from the resident Chinese community, had quite an exciting Kalinago experience at the State House. This was the second major element of the cultural exchange summer initiative.



The visit was special as President Sylvanie Burton, the first Kalinago and female president, honored the visitors with her presence.



The event featured the richness of the Kalinago culture and emphasized the importance of unity and preservation of traditional activities. The children engaged in multiple activities including basket weaving, archery and the preparation of cassava-rich dishes. These activities seek to promote a stronger sense of identity and community togetherness.



Throughout the two weeks, the children were seen having a great time and learning new things, marking the success of the Roseau Central annual summer camp.