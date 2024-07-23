Annette Sanford makes history as 1st female Kalinago Chief, secure landslide win

Dominica: Annette Sanford has created history by being the first woman Kalinago Chief in the Kalinago territory. She captured a landslide victory with a total of 693 votes to secure this position and will be replacing Lorenzo Sanford who held the position since 2019.



As newly elected Chief, Sanford will be responsible for leading the Kalinago Council and managing the 3,000-acre Kalinago Territory, which is located on the island's northeast coast.



The Kalinago people view their Chief as someone who can advocate for their cause and help them gain respect and dignity.



Notably, it was during the preliminary count only that the final results were determined because of the huge margin of votes.



The preliminary results showcased that Kenrick Auguiste got 19 votes, Ideline Burton secured 32, Devon Cuffy got 3, Cassius Darroux 162, Jumadine Frederick 6, Natasha Green 272, and Annette Sanford, a whopping 693 votes, ensuring her victory even in the final counting. Meanwhile, the final count and verification of the result will take place today.



Anette Sanford has beat out six other candidates in the race of Kalinago Chief of which 4 were males, marking a huge impact on the minds of young females that they should always follow their dreams.



It is to be noted that before the elections, Annette laid out a proper vision and mission for the betterment of Kalinago territory. She said that her vision is that by 2029, Kalinago Territory will grow and support a sustainable economy while respecting the unique indigenous culture and traditions.



She further highlighted that her mission is to strategically manage the territory in a way that is consistent with the economic goals, indigenous culture, and protection of the environment.



Sanford also vowed that she had purposed in her heart not to engage in 'gutter politics' with her Kalinago brother and sister candidates. She also urged her fellow residents to feel free to stop her and ask her any questions at any time and she will be answering all of their queries and doubts.



These strategies of Sanford have been loved and appreciated by the Kalinago people; hence, the majority of them voted for her during the elections.