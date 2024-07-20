Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew participates in successful hurricane preparedness exercise by NEOC

PM Drew, who is also the Executive Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre, participated in the exercise, given his strong belief that preparedness is critically necessary for mitigating challenges and risks during times of emergencies.

Saturday, 20th July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew participated in significant discussions with the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).  This week the NEOC undertook a three day National Hurricane Preparedness and Response Simulation Exercise to prepare the country in the event of a natural disaster.

PM Drew, who is also the Executive Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre, participated in the exercise, given his strong belief that preparedness is critically necessary for mitigating challenges and risks during times of emergencies.

He joined the meetings during the first two days of the exercise as he considers that preparedness is significant in mitigating risks and challenges during times of emergencies.

The Prime Minister also stated further that an exercise of this nature will also help to determine if additional financial resources are required to improve the country’s readiness.

The meetings took place from July 17 to 19 to assess St. Kitts and Nevis’ response systems in the event of a hurricane. These sessions took place following the request of the Prime Minister who is ensuring that the Federation stays prepared for any type of climate changes.

The exercise was centered around the scenario of the possible impact of Hurricanes to the Federation, beginning with a pre-strike meeting at NEMA headquarters. 

The simulation concluded yesterday with Cabinet Ministers and NEOC officials visiting three sites impacted by the storm. 

These areas included the Irish Town Bay Road where flooding resulted in significant sand deposit onto the road, Stone Fort where fallen trees blocked the road ways as well as a residential area in Cayon where land slippage occurred.

These visits helped the officials assess the level of damage and the financial requirements to restore and rehabilitate these facilities. 

The officials from NEOC described the three-day exercise as a huge success as it demonstrated the strength and readiness of the Federation’s response system and the areas where more work is required. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Economic citizens start coming to St. Kitts for IGS 2024

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate: IGS 2024 soon to kick off in St. Kitts M...

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

IGS 2024: Day 3 to feature significant panel discussion on 'Due Diligence...

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevis: Premier Brantley tours major infrastructural project sites, shares...

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

PM Gonsalves to relocate over 400 students to mainland following hurrican...

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Caribbean

American Airlines launches nonstop Miami to South Caicos flights from Feb...

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 concludes with bang, exceeding expectations

Saturday, 20th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Dominique becomes 1st locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad

Saturday, 20th July 2024