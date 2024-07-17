American Airlines launches nonstop Miami to South Caicos flights from Feb 15, 25

Turks and Caicos: American Airlines is all set to launch a new non-stop service from Miami to South Caicos, giving travelers from North America more options to experience the Turks and Caicos Islands’ splendor.



The officials from Experience Turks and Caicos Islands announced on Tuesday that the airline will operate two flights every week from Miami to the South Caicos’ Norman B Saunders Airport, beginning from February 15, 2025.



According to the information, this will be American’s second route in the territory and will boost efforts to promote the TCI as a premier tourist destination.



The officials reported that flights from Miami to the Norman B Saunders Airport will be leaving at 10:05 am and will arrive at 12:27 pm while the return flight will depart at 1:44 pm and arrive in Miami at 3:55 pm.



Following the announcement of this new service, Tourism Minister Josephine Connolly said that this flight will bring new possibilities for the territory’s economy.



He said that this new service perfectly aligns with the policy vision to diversify the tourism offerings and make sure that each island within the Turks and Caicos Islands will benefit from the tourism industry.



He further continued to say that by enhancing accessibility to South Caicos, the island is opening up new avenues for economic development and providing unique opportunities to visitors.



Moreover, Experience Turks and Caicos Islands said that the new flights come the same that the luxurious Salterra resort and spa is slated to open, giving visitors the chance to experience something new.



The Chairman of the organisation, Alvin Hegner, remarked that officials are working to prepare South Caicos to handle the increase of visitors anticipated to visit the island over the next year.



He said that South Caicos is its fishing capital but it is also full of deep history and culture, giving tourists the perfect chance to indulge in the richness of the island and know more about its unique facts and offerings.



