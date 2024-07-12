Green energy is key component of the sustainable investment strategy: Dr Douglas

He appreciated the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for their works over the years and the public servants that enabled them to put in place the types of sustainable investments.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas - Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis outlined the actions of the government in becoming the first sustainable island nation. During his speech at the Investment Gateway Summit, he voiced for green investment and financing for green energy.



He appreciated the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for their works over the years and the public servants that enabled them to put in place the types of sustainable investments. Investments are the requirements for the economic development that the country really needs.



On their path to sustainability, the government has established avenues of economic activity and growth, while ensuring secondly, that there was zero social upheaval, zero political instability and zero domestic turmoil.

Actions taken out by the government to become the first sustainable small island state



Firstly, the government has made significant investment in detailed plans for major expansions in green energy. Secondly, the government understood the demands for an increasingly technological world, so they have placed information communications technology at the forefront of the development across.



And thirdly, climate resilience has been given importance to mitigate the situations of hurricanes.



On this approach, Dr Denzil Douglas added, ”As a result, climate resilience, a term practically unknown one generation ago, is now foremost in the minds of both elected officials and technocrats throughout our government.”

Human Climate Importance



Dr Denzil Douglas further outlined the significance of the Human Climate and said that the Human capital, people, investments in green energy, information, communications technology and or climate resilience will not amount to anything.



Further, he talked about the gap of green energy transitioning and added that green energy is a key component of the sustainable investment strategy. The government has been focusing on reducing the carbon footprint and added that they are committed to decrease their dependence on fossil fuels.





Dr. Douglas added, ”The government is committed to decrease our dependance on fossil fuels and committed to creating a more resilient energy infrastructure for Pacific communities.”



Minister Douglas pushed forward to ensure that every single child in this country would not only have access to primary and secondary education, but that primary and secondary schooling would be compulsory.



He further talked importance of technology and said that this is the tool to serve the interests, not as a decider and programmer of the government’s plans and priorities.



Dr Douglas also gave a specific reference to AI and said that this will be the great opportunity to enhance the progress in this demographics.