Guatemalan gunboat spotted in Belizean waters for 2nd time in a month

The alleged vessel was spotted inside the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve, less than two miles from the Belize Coast Guard base at Hunting Caye.

Belize: The People’s National Party also known as PNP of Belize is calling on the Government to take concrete action after a Guatemalan naval vessel was spotted in Belizean waters.

According to the PNP, the alleged vessel was spotted inside the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve, less than two miles from the Belize Coast Guard base at Hunting Caye. Party Leader Wil Maheia said that the vessel was spotted in the same area where another Guatemalan vessel on seen on July 23.

Maheia outlined, “We are very disappointed in the fact that the Guatemalan Armed Forces continue to disrespect Belize's sovereignty and continue to show up. I mean, in a brazen way, within like a mile or two of the forward operating base for the Belize Coast Guard.”

“It just shows that they don't they don't care. They don't give us any respect. We are calling on the government to do something as this is happening over and over,” he added.

He also said that his party does not think that anything is being done regarding these regular sightings.

Notably, the last time when the vessel was seen on July 23, it had to be escorted out by the Belize Coast Guard. When questioned, the Guatemalan sailors claimed they were lost and didn’t realize they had crossed into our territory.

However, reports claim that this wasn’t just any boat, it’s reportedly one of Guatemala’s largest gunboats, typically used to patrol sensitive areas like the Sarstoon, Corona Reef, and the Sapodilla Cayes. This is why the incident allegedly sparked concern and skepticism among the public, with many questioning whether the incursion was really accidental.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Fonseca says Belizean forces handled the situation calmly and professionally, and that diplomacy remains the first line of defence.

With a similar sighting in less than a month, the opposition PNP and the locals are waiting for action from the government however the officials are yet to comment on the situation.