Trinidad and Tobago: Stuart Young resigns as PNM Chairman after election defeat

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking political twist, outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young has resigned from the position of Chairman of People’s National Movement (PNM) effective immediately. The development comes just two days after his political party faced a crushing defeat in the 2025 General Elections.

The shocking resignation of Young also comes hours after PNM Political Leader Dr Keith Rowley announced his resignation from the post, effective tomorrow.

Young Issues Statement Following Election Loss

Through an official press release, the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries who was appointed as the Prime Minister on March 17, 2025, said that his decision came after “reflection yesterday.” He thanked party members for the opportunity to serve in the role since December 2022.

Young said that he has always served the party with a sense of pride which was coupled with an acknowledgement of the responsibility that representation comes with. However, he added that after deep personal reflection on events, culminating with the results of the 2025 General Elections, he tenders his resignation as the Chairman of the PNM with immediate effect.

“I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition to account on behalf of my constituents, my party, and the citizens in Parliament as we move forward. . I am grateful for the support and respect shown to me by the party membership and I wish to assure that I remain committed to the founding principles of our party,” he said.

Following the resignation as the PNM Chairman, Young still remains a Member of Parliament and a key figure in the government.

Keith Rowley Also Resigns as PNM Political Leader

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister and Political Leader of PNM Dr Keith Rowley also announced his resignation through Facebook. Rowley, who served as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago for a decade announced his resignation on January 6, 2025 because of the heightened crime situation in the country. On March 16, he officially stepped down from his post as the leader of the country and appointed Stuart Young as the Prime Minister.

In his post, Dr Rowley said that he will be tendering his resignation as Political Leader of the People’s National Movement which will take effect from tomorrow – Thursday 01 May, 2025. Rowley also expressed his sincere thanks to everyone for the opportunity to be of service in the various offices.

PNM Wins Only 13 Seats in 2025 General Election

Notably, just a day after Young was appointed the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, he announced snap elections which took place on April 28, 2025, three months before the scheduled date. However, the election results did not come out in the favour of PNM as they managed to secure only 13 seats while the major opposition United National Congress (UNC) secured 26 out of 41 seats to win the general elections 2025.

Led by Kamla Persad Bissessar, the UNC swept to victory, toppling the PNM from government after a decade in power.