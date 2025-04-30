Thursday, 1st May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

UNC Wins Big: Kamla secures 26 seats, 334,874 votes in 2025 elections – PNM trails with 13 seats

A total of 617,712 votes were cast in Trinidad and Tobago's April 28, 2025 elections, marking a 54% voter turnout across 41 constituencies.

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: In a landslide victory, the United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad Bissessar secured 26 out of 41 seats to win the general elections 2025. According to the preliminary results, the UNC received a whopping 334,874 votes to secure his massive victory. 

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), the total number of votes cast on April 28, 2025, were 617,712, which represented around 54% turnout from the registered electorate of 1,153,850 voters from across the 41 constituencies.  

How many votes each political party secured? 

UNC was followed by People’s National Movement (PNM) which secured 220,1600 votes and won 13 seats while the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) secured both seats in Tobago with 13,875 votes. It was also reported that the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) also made a notable showing as it secured 9,379 votes, however it did not win any seats.  

Constituency map of Trinidad and Tobago showing the 2025 general election results
Not only this, but other parties and independent candidates also secured smaller shares of the vote which were as follows: 

Patriotic Front (PF) - 21,010 

Congress of the People (COP) - 6,481 

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) - 5,932 

People’s Democratic Patriots (PDP) - 1,443 

APP - 718 

MND – 560 

New National Vision (NNV) - 268 

Unrepresented People – 220 

THC – 105 

IDA – 143 

New Citizens’ Transformation (NCT) - 53 

Humanity Movement (HM) - 24 

Caribbean Movement (CARM) - 22 

There were also independent candidates who received the following votes: 

E Singh – 47 

V Johnson – 470  

L George – 38 

EBC said that there were also 1,908 rejected ballots. 

Furthermore, despite the apparent victory, the United National Congress has formally asked for general recounts which includes a review of poll cards in three closely contested constituencies – Arouca, Malabar and San Fernando East.  

Following the results came out, all other political parties in Trinidad and Tobago congratulated the UNC for coming back to other after a decade. The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were also seen celebrating on the roads with the members of the UNC as they expressed pride over this massive milestone.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

US and St Vincent support juvenile justice reform

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Uncategorised

Saint Lucia ranked in world’s best beaches list

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Uncategorised

SKNLP: Holding back the IMF Report flies in the face democratic tenets of...

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Uncategorised

British Virgin Islands and Airbnb partner to expand tourism sector throug...

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

PM Harris meets CEO of Tourism Authority, discusses ways to boost tourism of St Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

PM Harris meets CEO of Tourism Authority, discusses ways to boost tourism...

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Uncategorised

Gabriella Brantley successfully hosts career fair in St Kitts and Nevis

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Saint Lucia: Artisan Restaurant Unveils Exciting Valentine's Day Deal for Couples PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Artisan Restaurant offers Exciting Valentine's Day deal for couples

Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Jamaica

Jamaica hits historic 3.5% unemployment as Govt expands Youth Apprentices...

Wednesday, 30th April 2025