Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Election Results: UNC Declares Victory
Election Officials have started counting ballots as the voting concluded at 6 PM (TT Time). Early leads and estimates are anticipated within the first hour.
Monday, 28th April 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: Hundreds and Thousands of Trinidadians and Tobagonians and several other across the region will be observing as ballot counting has begun following the polling in 2025 general elections in Trinidad and Tobago. The high stakes contest between People’s National Movement and United National Congress has drawn widespread attention.
This election is being seen as one of the most unpredictable in the history of Trinidad and Tobago with everyone eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated results.
Updates
April 29, 2025 at 4:48 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC Supporters Celebrate Landslide Victory
UNC supporters celebrate outside the party's Chaguanas headquarters after winning the 2025 General Election. Preliminary figures showed the UNC winning 25 seats, the PNM 14 and the Tobago People's Party winning two. These results made it clear that the major opposition party in Trinidad and Tobago sweeps to massive victory, coming into office after a decade. UNC Leader and Prime Minister elect Kamla Persad Bissessar is celebrating this huge victory with other party members, supporters and family members. With this victory, Persad-Bissesar has become the first Indo-Trinidadian to hold the highest role in office twice. Her win has toppled the People’s National Movement (PNM) from government after a decade in power. It follows a contentious election cycle marked by major cabinet shifts and the ruling party abruptly calling for elections after former Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s stepping down and succession by a prospective Stuart Young.
April 29, 2025 at 3:55 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: ‘We Will Fight’ says bruised Stuart Young
Outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young has vowed to continue fighting for the people of Trinidad and Tobago after conceding the election. He said, “We will fight!” He greeted his constituents and was seen reiterating his commitment to fight hard next time.
"Tomorrow is another day and we will fight for the country and that is what we are striving to do from tomorrow," he outlined.
April 29, 2025 at 3:27 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Kamla Persad Bissessar Delivers Winning Speech
Following the landslide victory, Kamla Persad Bissessar arrived to roars and cheers from party supporters at the UNC's Headquarters in Chaguanas.
She also thanked god for her party's victory in the General Election. She said, "When God says yes, nobody can say no."
Persad-Bissessar thanks her coalition partners and supporters. She said they are the real heroes in this story. She said, "We the people, have the real power," and "not the fake elites."
She said today's victory is for the senior citizens to keep their pensions, for public servants to get their rightful salary increases, to reopen the Children's Hospital, to reopen Petrotrin, and to give laptops to children. Persad-Bissessar said the UNC Coalition fought a clean campaign. She said the real work starts now, and they will focus on delivering on their promises. "No one will be left behind because when UNC wins, everybody wins,” she said.
April 29, 2025 at 3:06 AM
T&T Elections 2025 LIVE: Outgoing PM Stuart Young, Keith Rowley expresses disappointment
Outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young has said that while he is disappointed with the resilts, he belives that the People’s National Movement (PNM) will rebound from this defeat. This comes after the UNC dominates in major constituencies and wins 2025 general elections.
Former Prime Minister Keith Rowley has also said that PNM concedes defeat in 2025 General Election. After conceding the election, PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley greets supporters before returning to Balisier House. This signals that United National Congress (UNC) will be returning to office after more than a decade.
Dr Rowley, who resigned as Prime Minister just two months ago, noted that the people of the twin island republic have chosen who they want to lead, and if good comes, then it comes for all.
Dr Rowley’s resignation triggered snap elections which were called by his successor Stewart Young, who was hoping to be re-elected PM.
Dr Rowley admitted that the PNM has work to do, and the party is not is the blaming business but the rebuilding business.
April 29, 2025 at 2:50 AM
Breaking News: United National Congress (UNC) wins 2025 general election in Trinidad and Tobago
Cementing the pre-poll predictions by WIC News, the United National Congress (UNC) has secured a landslide victory in the 2025 General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago, dominating across several seats and defeating the People's National Movement (PNM) led by Prime Minister Stuart Young. UNC party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is now set to assume the top position of Prime Minister in the new UNC government.
Preliminary results show the map largely painted yellow for UNC, with PNM trailing behind and the Tobago People's Party (TPP) securing Tobago. Results are still unofficial and awaiting EBC verification.
Following the announcement of these results, UNC supporters were seen celebrating at Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar's constituency, Siparia.
April 29, 2025 at 2:21 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Roger Alexander Still in Lead
The latest ballot at 10:15 PM has revealed that Roger Alexander of United National Congress is leading with 8105 votes while Esmond Forde of People’s National Movement lacks behind with 6591 votes. Other three candidates who are standing from this constituency including Leshawn Gopee, Aleksei Henry and Keisha Pierre stands at 27, 355 and 127 votes.
A total of 27,485 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 2:15 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: San Fernando East Polling Results
There is a tough competition between PNM’s Brian Manning and UNC’s John Ali Bocus in San Fernando East as Manning stands at 4962 votes while Bocus stands at 4404 votes. Kenrick Serrette of Patriotic Front stands with zero votes.
A total of 25,667 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 2:09 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: 10:02 PM Polling Results in Tunapuna
The latest ballot at 10:02 PM has revealed that Roger Alexander of United National Congress is leading with 6542 votes while Esmond Forde of People’s National Movement lacks behind with 5630 votes. Other three candidates who are standing from this constituency including Leshawn Gopee, Aleksei Henry and Keisha Pierre stands at 25, 301 and 115 votes.
The voting is still continuing and a total number of 27,485 people individuals are registered voters from Tunapuna.
April 29, 2025 at 2:05 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Fyzabad Polling Results as of 9:58 PM
The recent ballot update revealed that Davendranath from United National Congress is dominating with 8841 votes in Fyzabad while Kheron Khan of PNM is trailing behind with 3270 votes. The third candidate from this seat Naomi Gopeesingh of Patriotic Front is standing with 418 votes only.
A total of 27,471 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 2:01 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC leads by 3,733 Votes in San Juan
As of 9:52 PM, the United National Congress is leading by a whopping 3,733 votes as Saddam Hosein stands with 7122 votes with PNM’s Muhammad Ibrahim trails behind with 3389 votes. The other three candidates including Steffon Boodooram, DA Vvian Bain and Joshua Faltine stands with zero votes each.
A total of 25,184 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 1:45 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC’s Phillip Watts Dominates with 6796 Votes
9:34 PM: According to early ballot, Phillip Watts of United National Congress is leading in La Horquetta/Talparo constituency with 6796 votes while PNM’s Foster Cummings is trailing behind with 4753 votes. Other two candidates Alvin Cudjoe and Rekeisha Francois stands at zero votes. A total of 29,058 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 1:36 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Naparima Polling Results as of 9:21 PM
Narindra Roopnarine of United National Congress is leading ahead by a whopping 2666 votes while Sarah Nangoo of People’s National Movement is trailing behind with just 308 votes. Fariyal Mahammed-Lalchan of Patriotic Front stands with just 69 votes in Naparima constituency.
A total of 27,149 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 1:30 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC – 8,283 votes, PNM – 830 votes in Oropouche East (9:02 PM)
As per early ballot (9:02 PM), Roodal Moonilal of United National Congress is dominating in Oropouche East with 8283 votes while PNM’s Richard Ragbir trails behind with 830 votes. Patriotic Front’s Danny Jadoonanan stands with 355 votes.
A total of 28,092 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 1:23 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC’s Roger Alexander leads with 3338 Votes
The early ballot at 9:18 PM has revealed that Roger Alexander of United National Congress is leading with 3338 votes while Esmond Forde of People’s National Movement lacks behind with 2786 votes. Other three candidates who are standing from this constituency including Leshawn Gopee, Aleksei Henry and Keisha Pierre stands at 15, 163 and 54 votes.
The voting is still continuing and a total number of 27,485 people individuals are registered voters from Tunapuna.
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Princes Town Polling Results as of 9:10 PM
The United National Congress is leading in this constituency as well with Aiyna Ali standing with 6230 votes while the PNM’s Rocklyn Mohammed trails behind with 1775 votes.
Sacha Mangroo of Patriotic Front stands with only 281 votes. A total of 27,774 are registered voters from this constituency and the polling will continue.
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar leads with 9565 votes
The leader of Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad Bissessar, is leading with a whopping 9565 votes in Siparia constituency as of 8:43 PM, revealed early ballot. PNM’s Natasha Mohammed is trailing behind with just 1921 votes while Judy Sookdeo of PF stands with zero votes.
A total of 29,096 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 1:00 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: UNC takes major lead in Chaguanas West, reveals early ballot
As of 8:45 pm, Colin Gosine of United National Congress is leading with a whopping 6200 votes while Winston Mahabir of People’s National Movement trails behind with 411 votes.
A total of 28,862 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:55 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tunapuna Polling Results as of 8:46 PM
The early ballot has revealed that Roger Alexander of United National Congress is leading with 2244 votes while Esmond Forde of People’s National Movement lacks behind with 1734 votes.
Other three candidates who are standing from this constituency including Leshawn Gopee, Aleksei Henry and Keisha Pierre stands at 8, 97 and 37 votes respectively. The voting is still continuing and a total number of 27,485 people individuals are registered voters from Tunapuna.
April 29, 2025 at 12:49 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tobago East Polling Results as of 8:37 PM
The early ballot has revealed that David Thomas of Tobago People’s Party is leading with 1435 votes while Ayanna Webster-Roy of People’s National Movement is trailing behind 737 votes.
Watson Duke of Progressive Democratic Patriots stands with 118 votes while Gerard Balfour of IDA and Wade Caruth of PF stands with 13 and 9 votes respectively.
April 29, 2025 at 12:43 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Couva South Polling Results as of 8:32 PM
The early ballot has revealed that United National Congress’ Barry Padarath is leading with a whopping 1150 votes while People National Movement’s Aaron Mohammed is trailing behind with 211 votes. The third candidate Imran Gokool of Patriotic Front stands at just 61 votes.
A total of 30, 975 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:37 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Couva South Polling Results as of 8:21 PM
The early ballot has revealed that United National Congress’ Barry Padarath is leading with a whopping 1150 votes while People National Movement’s Aaron Mohammed is trailing behind with 211 votes.
A total of 39, 975 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:35 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Chaguanas East Polling Results as of 8:17 PM
The early ballot has revealed that United National Congress’s Vandana Mohit is leading with a whopping 2664 votes while People’s National Movement’s Richie Sookhai trails behind with 985 votes.
A total of 27,729 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:30 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tobago East Polling Results as of 8:18 PM
David Thomas of Tobago People’s Party is leading with 1154 votes according to the early ballot while Ayanna Webster-Roy of People’s National Movement is trailing behind with 585 votes.
Meanwhile, Watson Duke of People’s Democratic Front stands at 81 votes only while the two other candidates including Gerard Balfour and Wade Caruth stands with 11 and 7 votes respectively.
A total of 23,851 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:28 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tobago East Polling Results as of 8:04 PM
David Thomas of Tobago People’s Party is leading with 882 votes according to the early ballot while Ayanna Webster-Roy of People’s National Movement is trailing behind with 312 votes.
Meanwhile, Watson Duke of People’s Democratic Front stands at 53 votes only while the two other candidates including Gerard Balfour and Wade Caruth stands with 11 and 5 votes respectively.
A total of 23,851 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:21 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Mayaro Polling Results as of 8:03 PM
According to the early ballot, Wilfred Morris of United National Congress (UNC) is leading with a whopping 1284 votes while Beatrice Bridglal from People’s National Movement is trailing behind with 555 votes.
A total of 29,346 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
April 29, 2025 at 12:19 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Aranguez/St Joseph Polling Results as of 8:01 PM
The early ballot has disclosed that Health Minister Terrance DeyalSingh of People’s National Movement is trailing behind with just 74 votes while United National Congress’s Devesh Maharaj is leading with 234 votes.
These are just early poll data and the counting into the votes are still continuing. A total of 28,873 have registered themselves as voters from this constituency.
April 29, 2025 at 12:12 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tunapuna Polling Results as of 7:54 PM
The early ballot has revealed that Roger Alexander of United National Congress is leading with 248 votes while Esmond Forde of People’s National Movement lacks behind with 167 votes. Other three candidates who are standing from this constituency including Kiran Gopee, Aleksei Henry and Keisha Pierre stands at zero votes.
The voting is still continuing and a total number of 27,485 people individuals are registered voters from Tunapuna.
April 29, 2025 at 12:07 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tobago West Polling Results as of 7:53 PM
In the early ballot, Shamfa Cudjoe of PNM has secured major lead in the constituency with 629 votes, while Joel Samspon of TPP trails behind 593 votes. A total of 28,862 voters have been registered in the constituency and the counting is still underway.
Several other candidates are also standing from this constituency however they are lacking behind under just ten votes.
April 29, 2025 at 12:03 AM
Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Tobago East Polling Results as of 7:22 PM
David Thomas of Tobago People’s Party in leading in Tobago East with a whopping 284 votes while Ayanna Webster-Roy of People’s National Movement trails behind with 164 votes.
Other candidates including Watson Duke of Progressive Democratic Patriots stands with 28 votes while Wade Caruth of Patriotic Front and Gerard Balfour of Innovative Democratic Alliance stands with 7 and 8 votes respectively.
Reportedly, the registered voters in this constituency were 23,851 however the number of voters who actually cast their vote has not been revealed yet.
Latest
- World leaders congratulate Kamla Persad Bissessar, pledge st...
-
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Election Results: UNC Declares Vict...
-
BREAKING: Autopsy Report confirms 11-year-old Adrianna Young...
-
Chaos outside Georgetown Hospital: Police clash with protest...
-
Trinidad and Tobago Elections 2025: Tight Contest Between PN...