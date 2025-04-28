Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Election Results: UNC Declares Victory

Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live Results: Kamla Persad Bissessar Delivers Winning Speech

Following the landslide victory, Kamla Persad Bissessar arrived to roars and cheers from party supporters at the UNC's Headquarters in Chaguanas.

She also thanked god for her party's victory in the General Election. She said, "When God says yes, nobody can say no."

Persad-Bissessar thanks her coalition partners and supporters. She said they are the real heroes in this story. She said, "We the people, have the real power," and "not the fake elites."