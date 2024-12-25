Kamla Persad Bissessar slams PM Rowley over 600+ homicides in 2024

The United National Congress leader recalled the times when she was the Prime Minister in 2012.

Kamla Persad Bissessar has once again taken a dig at Prime Minister Keith Rowley for over 600 homicides across Trinidad and Tobago in 2024.

While expressing her “deep concerns” the Former Prime Minister stated that the “blood of 600 plus victims is on the hands of Prime Minister Keith Rowley”.

The United National Congress leader recalled the times when she was the Prime Minister in 2012. She added during that time, Keith Rowley was the leader of opposition, and he had declared that “if a government cannot deal with crime, then that Government itself is part of the problem”.

She further added that now after almost a decade as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has not only failed to secure Trinidad and Tobago but has allowed crime and lawlessness to go out of control.

Persad-Bissessar further called it the failure and incompetence of PM Rowley’s administration and said that this proves that they cannot and will not provide solutions.

Opposition Leader condemns murder of Stacy Gopaulsingh

Kamla Persaid also expressed her sadness over the recent murder of three months pregnant Stacy Gopaulsingh in Moruga.

While expressing her condolences, she said that her heart goes out to the family of the 36-year-old victim which was a judicial support officer at the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago and her home was invaded around 3 am.

Reportedly, the incident took place on December 23 and Stacy was chopped to death at her Poui Trace, St. Mary's Village, Moruga home. Her husband reported the incident to the police and said that three men invaded their home.

The couple were robbed but Stacy was brutally chopped to death while her husband managed to flee from the house and report the same to one of the relatives.

Police has also added that certain items were also stolen, includes a laptop, a brown envelope containing $40,000 and US$800, two gold rings and the victim’s phone.

Calling this incident as alarming, Kamla Persad Bissessar noted that the island nation now faces cold blooded hit squads who are operating without fear of any consequences.

She further urged the citizens to think about the victims and not just the statistics and emphasised that the country is suffering from emotional desensitisation to crime and violence with no justice for victims and no outrage among the public.

The Opposition Leader bluntly said that the United National Congress stands ready to address crime, adding that she has a comprehensive plan.