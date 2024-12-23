Trinidad and Tobago: UNC introduces 5 more candidates for general elections

Famous attorney and former UNC Senator Wayne Sturge is also among the new candidates announced on 22 December.

The United National Congress (UNC) has released additional five more candidates for the general elections set for August 2025.

Famous attorney and former UNC Senator Wayne Sturge is also among the new candidates announced on 22 December. He will be representing Toco/Sangre Grande constituency.

In an official announcement, UNC stated that John Michael Alibocas will represent San Fernando East, Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj from Arouca/Lopinot, Richard Smith from Trincity/Maloney and Devesh Maharaj from Aranjuez / St. Joseph.

With the recent announcement, so far, the UNC has announced a total eight candidates, including three announced earlier in November for Chaguanas East, Barataria/San Juan and San Fernando West constituencies.

John Michael Alibocus - San Fernando East

While sharing details of the nominees, the UNC noted that John Michael Alibocus also known as Makamillion in the world of entertainment is presently the councillor for Marabella West. It was further said that he has resided in San Fernando for his whole life and is a Business Director.

Dr Natalie Chaitan Maharaj - Arouca/Lopinot

The candidate for Arouca/Lopinot, Dr Natalie Chaitan Maharaj is a well-known specialist in Gynecology for 15 years now and has been employed as an OB/GYN at the NCRHA, Mount Hope Women’s Hospital since 2010.

Richard Smith- Trinicity/Maloney

Richard Smith served as a Corporal in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, where he provided his services since 2002. He has been announced as a candidate for Trinicity/Maloney.

Devesh Maharaj- St Joseph

Devesh Maharaj, candidate for St Joseph is a renowned attorney at law in Trinidad and Tobago. He has been active in the UNC since 1991 in various capacities.

With these prominent individuals being announced as candidates for the United National Congress, the party, led by Kamla Persad Bissessar, hopes to win this time and declared the incumbent PNM as the ‘opposition in waiting’.

The party, led by a female leader and former Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has only announced two other women candidates so far. People are expecting more female leadership for the 2025 general elections.

Meanwhile, the UNC has also stated that it will not be fielding candidates for the two Tobago seats.

The party congratulated all the successful candidates and also thanked everyone who submitted nominates and were screened.

The United National Congress outlined that they appreciate every member who has come forward and offered themselves to be part of them and added that there is a place and role for everyone.