Belize: 4-year-old among 10 deceased in horrific accident on George Price Highway

The dreadful incident unfolded between three vehicles at mile 68 on the George Price Highway and left the community in shock and mourning.

Belize: A horrific and shocking road traffic accident in Belize which took place during the early hours of Sunday has claimed a total of 10 lives.

The dreadful incident unfolded between three vehicles at mile 68 on the George Price Highway and left the community in shock and mourning.

A four-year-old is also among the ten deceased, all of whom lost their lives on the spot. The victim has been identified as Jazelle Rodriguez who was attending the Santa Elena Baptist Preschool.

According to the information, the preliminary investigation reveals that a Fort Expedition SUV travelling from Benque Viejo Town to San Ignacio with four passengers on board and a Toyota Corolla Taxi also en route from Benque to San Ignacio carrying 9 passengers collided with one another, leaving multiple dead.

A motorcycle rider also got involved in the crash who was travelling in the same direction and lost his life on the spot.

As a result of this collision, one of the vehicles flipped and burst into flames following which the firefighters and police responded to the site of the accident but were unable to save all the individuals involved in the crash.

The police report further reveal the tragic aftermath of this incident which mentioned that of the four passengers travelling in the SUV, two remain in critical condition and are currently receiving urgent medical care while two other sustained minor injuries.

Tragically, all nine passengers travelling in the taxi and the rider of the motorcycle lost their lives.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Jaheim Iglesias, Roduel Parham, Aimie Hernandez, 31-year-old Shailer Lopez, 29-year-old Abigail Bradley, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Pinelo, 21-year-old Dennis Williams, 30-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez and her four-year-old Jazelle Rodriguez.

Victims of the fatal crash in Belize Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams added that the two individuals who are currently hospitalized have since been identified as Frank Burns and Janellie.

Wiliams expressed his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this brutal incident.

Not only this, but several images and videos of the horrific crash site are now making rounds on social media with locals expressing their deepest condolences and calling it one of the ‘deadliest’ and ‘most heart wrenching incident’ in the history of Belize.