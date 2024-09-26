Bahamas to host Freeport's Got Talent, aiming to unite creative community

Bahamas: The three-day talent event, sponsored by The Grand Bahama port authority, titled "Freeport's Got Talent," aims to unite the island's creative community, often referred to as the orange economy.



While stating facts about the event, the Director of Human Resources and Community Relations, Dr Telina Smith, said that over the past few months, her team has supported impactful events such as Art Lucaya, Freeport Fashion Week, and now Freeport's Got Talent.



This event also highlights the GBPA's commitment to supporting all aspects of the community. Kicking off on Friday at 7 p.m., Freeport's Got Talent will showcase local performers, including singers, bands, church choirs, and school choirs.



Organizer Fatima Zarhra Kaboub is encouraging the public to get involved and show their support. "So if you're from the East End or West End or Freeport, please sign up. This is for you; this is for your community to watch you, to see you, to support you," she said.



While saying that the event is going to be fantastic, she added, "We intend to have it live streamed so that anyone, everyone could see you and support you."



According to the information, the cash prize for each category is going to be 2500 dollars and the prize for the overall winner will be an extra 2500 dollars.



Not only this, but a number of artists will also be performing during the event, including Julian Believe. The event is free to the public, and local businesses in the Port Lucaya marketplace will extend their hours to accommodate attendees.



The event will be held under the patronage of musician Kevin Tomlinson, who applauds the team for their efforts.



He said, "I'm very excited to be honored here, to be, to have this exciting celebration under the patronage, because singing, as you know, has been a part of my legacy for so long. And it's not just singing, but it's actually empowering persons with a tool."



Dr Smith added that the event aligns with their commitment to support community initiatives on the island. She outlined, "All of these events are a broader vision of our acting chairman, Sarah Saint George, who believes that Grand Bahama can become the cultural capital of the Caribbean." She encouraged everyone to come out and support the participants, the local talent, and the licensees.