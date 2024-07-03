Friday, 19th July 2024
Antigua and Barbuda shines in World Travel Awards with multiple achievements

Sandals Grande Antigua has been crowned as Caribbean’s most Romantic Resort 2023 for 11th consecutive year in a row in World Travel Awards.

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Sandals Grande Antigua has been crowned as Caribbean’s most Romantic Resort 2023 for the 11th consecutive year in a row in the World Travel Awards. “Big Congrats to Sandals Grande Antigua and all the amazing properties in Antigua and Barbuda for winning prestigious awards at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards,” mentioned the Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA). Not only this, several other properties of the country as well have been recognized for the exceptional contribution they made to the travel and tourism industry. These include-
  • Hammock Cove Antigua
  • Curtain Bluff
  • Tropical Adventures Antigua
  • Suntours Caribbean
Hammock Cove Antigua is the country’s leading Boutique Hotel which came forward for 4th year in a row. The hotel is situated on Antigua’s northeast coast offering serene views of Devil’s Bridge National Park and the aquamarine Caribbean Sea. With all the best and luxurious services in it, the hotel raises the standard of island luxury to a redefined level of tranquil serenity. The place guarantees to exceed all the affluent vacation needs which significantly includes Michelin-star dining options available to all the guests. The place brings a true sense of refined Antiguan flavor expertly prepared by the Chef Marco Festini. The vast array of the Caribbean and Continental-style dishes as well ensures to elevate the experiences. Curtain Bluff is located on the country’s south side, holds 27 spacious suites and the guest rooms where the explorers can gaze at the Caribbean Sea all day long. There are two on-site restaurants as well that are; ‘The Sea Grape’ and ‘The Tamarind Restaurant’.  These serve the best local cuisine and the guests can perfectly pair the meal with a glass of special drink from their own wine cellar. Tropical Adventures Antigua is the country’s leading tour operator for the 4th year in a row. The operators offer shore & sea excursions and tours in Antigua that are fun and exciting for the entire family.  The excursions by them include sightseeing tours around the island. And, lunch at the popular beaches, 4 by 4 off road adventure tours, eco kayaking in the mangroves, snorkeling in the Caribbean Sea. Not only this, there will also be the day sailing on the Mystic Catamaran, guided side trips, cruising and swimming with stingrays. Significantly, Suntours Caribbean is the country’s leading destination management company for the 4th year in a row.

Sasha Baptiste

