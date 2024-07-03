Antigua and Barbuda shines in World Travel Awards with multiple achievements
Sandals Grande Antigua has been crowned as Caribbean’s most Romantic Resort 2023 for 11th consecutive year in a row in World Travel Awards.
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Antigua and Barbuda: Sandals Grande Antigua has been crowned as Caribbean’s most Romantic Resort 2023 for the 11th consecutive year in a row in the World Travel Awards. “Big Congrats to Sandals Grande Antigua and all the amazing properties in Antigua and Barbuda for winning prestigious awards at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards,” mentioned the Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA). Not only this, several other properties of the country as well have been recognized for the exceptional contribution they made to the travel and tourism industry. These include-
- Hammock Cove Antigua
- Curtain Bluff
- Tropical Adventures Antigua
- Suntours Caribbean
