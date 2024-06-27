Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Search continues for 41-year-old American tourist missing in Bahamas

After eight days of her being missing, her family is now urging the Bahamian authorities to look out for some way to find her.

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Search continues for 41-year-old American female missing in Bahamas (PC - Facebook)
Bahamas: Taylor Casey, a 41-year-old from Chicago, was attending a month-long yoga retreat at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat in the Bahamas, but she hasn't been seen or heard from in eight days, leaving her family with more questions than answers. After eight days of her being missing, her family is now urging the Bahamian authorities to look out for some way to find her. It is being reported that her mother was at the Criminal Investigation Department yesterday afternoon, where she met with top cops on the Royal Bahamas Police Force. She stated that the family is deeply concerned, and it's unlike Taylor's to go so long without talking to her family.

She further noted that the last time she spoke to her was on June 19 and that she was alerted to her daughter's disappearance by a troubling call from the organizers, who asked if she had heard from a 41-year-old daughter.

The mother stated, "I visited the retreat site on Paradise Island, and it was only a five-minute boat ride from Nassau Harbour, and there was not much activity at this site, but we were approached by this retreat employee."

She said that they told her that they didn't have much information about the missing person or her whereabouts.

Also, in a Facebook post, the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, Bahamas, said, "We urge anyone with information on this, Casey's whereabouts, to contact the local police immediately."

In the meantime, the police held their first press conference since Taylor had gone missing yesterday, during which they gave an update on the case.

They said, "We used our drone technology, we used our K-9, we've used our divers, we've used a number of resources. Officers have also gone to the site and done ground work.

Meanwhile, Casey's disappearance comes as the Bahamas is under a State Department travel advisory, which was issued in January due to an increase in crime reporting. This has put more pressure on the authorities to find her and curb the criminal activity in the country.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Jamaica under curfew as Hurricane Beryl's heavy rainfall continues to pose threat (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica under curfew as Hurricane Beryl's heavy rainfall continues to pos...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due to Hurricane Beryl, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Barbados in talks with Nigerian airline Air Peace to launch direct flights: PM Mottley (PC - Facebook account of Air Peace)
Uncategorised

Barbados in talks with Nigerian airline Air Peace to launch direct flight...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Man heartbroken by cozy moment of fiancée with singer Chris Brown, calls off engagement (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Man heartbroken by cozy moment of fiancée with singer Chris Brown, calls...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New York
Uncategorised

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New Y...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-course menu (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-cou...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Dominica: PM Skerrit meets emergency officials as Beryl strengthens into Cat 3 Hurricane (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Skerrit meets emergency officials as Beryl strengthens into...

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Jamaica on high alert: PM declares state of disaster, issues curfew ahead of Hurricane Beryl (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica on high alert: PM declares state of disaster, issues curfew ahead...

Thursday, 27th June 2024