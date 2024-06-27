Search continues for 41-year-old American tourist missing in Bahamas
After eight days of her being missing, her family is now urging the Bahamian authorities to look out for some way to find her.
Thursday, 27th June 2024
She further noted that the last time she spoke to her was on June 19 and that she was alerted to her daughter's disappearance by a troubling call from the organizers, who asked if she had heard from a 41-year-old daughter.
The mother stated, "I visited the retreat site on Paradise Island, and it was only a five-minute boat ride from Nassau Harbour, and there was not much activity at this site, but we were approached by this retreat employee."She said that they told her that they didn't have much information about the missing person or her whereabouts.
Also, in a Facebook post, the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, Bahamas, said, "We urge anyone with information on this, Casey's whereabouts, to contact the local police immediately."In the meantime, the police held their first press conference since Taylor had gone missing yesterday, during which they gave an update on the case.
They said, "We used our drone technology, we used our K-9, we've used our divers, we've used a number of resources. Officers have also gone to the site and done ground work.
Meanwhile, Casey's disappearance comes as the Bahamas is under a State Department travel advisory, which was issued in January due to an increase in crime reporting. This has put more pressure on the authorities to find her and curb the criminal activity in the country.
