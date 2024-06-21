American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New York

According to the information, the airline will be operating its first-ever nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and Argyle International Airport in St Vincent from December 7 onwards.

American Airlines is all set to add two major new routes to St Vincent and the Grenadines later this year, from significant markets Charlotte and New York.

The airline said that it will operate once a week on Saturdays , and if the last few months are any indication, that number is anticipated to go up considerably.

On the other hand, the Charlotte to St Vincent flight service will kick off on December 7, 2024, and run once a week on Saturdays.

The launch of these new routes came as JetBlue announced its own plans of New York to St Vincent flights, launching on October 9, 2024.

It is to be noted that America n already provides services between Miami and St Vincent, and the latest routes will put a spotlight on one of the Caribbean’s under-the-radar destinations while reminding travelers of the world-class resorts that are located across the island. These include the Palm Island, which is undoubtedly the top all-inclusive private island resort in the Caribbean region, and the new Sandals Saint Vincent , which will include the only overwater bungalows in the South Caribbean.

The debut of the new Sandals Saint Vincent this spring has been luring major airlines, which are ramping up flights to the island nation as demand surges.

Talking about the Palm Island Resort, there is something one feels when they arrive on the tiny ferry from Union Island to this resort in the Grenadines.

It is almost like one has discovered something unique and for a few days this little slice of Grenadines is their own beach filled, secluded Caribbean dream.

For several decades, a few corners of the Grenadines have engendered this particular feeling in large part because of their relative inaccessibility. Then, in 2017, the main island of St Vincent got its first-ever international airport, making it easy for individuals to visit the island nation. And a year later, the island finally got its first-ever nonstop flights from the United States.