Guyana: Cheddi Jagan Intl Airport continues expansion to meet passengers' comfort

Thursday, 20th June 2024

Guyana: The Minister of Public Works of Guyana, Bishop Juan Edghill, visited the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Wednesday morning to get a firsthand look at the exciting developments underway. He met with the officials and received updates on several key projects.

According to the information, the authorities are working consistently to expand the overall services in order to meet the comfort of the passengers.

As of now, work has been going on with the construction of the commercial centre, which will create a more modern and comfortable space for passengers. The Brand New Administrative Office Building is also being constructed to improve efficiency and operations for over 300 airport staff. Also, the authorities are working on the installation of an In Line Baggage System as this will streamline baggage handling and reduce wait times for travellers.

During the visit, Minister Edghill expressed his commitment to ensuring that these projects are completed on time and to a high standard.

“These projects are all part of a larger effort to modernize the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and make it a world-class facility for Guyana,” he added.

The airport is undergoing a major overhaul to deliver a more enhanced travel experience and tourism product due to an influx of passengers traveling in and out of Guyana.

The new services will make it for the passengers to be done with all the necessary procedures at the airport hassle free and in lesser time.

The airport authorities also advised the passengers that when going through airport security screening, one of the top tips is to ensure that all the items are packed in layers. This will help the security officers see what is inside the bag easily and speed up the screening process.

Not only this, but the faculty provides complete assistance to first-time travelers and also helps people find their luggage if missing during arrival at the CJIA.

