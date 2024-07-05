Govt officials break down in tears at Hurricane Beryl's destruction in Union Island

Director Of Grenadines Affairs, Edwin Snagg was also seen breaking down in tears as he witnessed the heartbreaking sight.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl's destruction through the Grenadines, Government Officials brought urgently needed supplies to the Union Island but were stunned at the drastic impact left by the storm.

Government officials and ministers, including Finance Minister – Camillo Gonsalves, Tourism and Sustainable Development Minister – Carlos James, Director of Grenadines Affairs – Edwin Snagg, and assessors from the Ministry of Social Development, visited the disaster-struck island on July 2.

They took initial supplies to residents, conducted assessments , and facilitated the evacuation of people who were interested in leaving the island.

It is to be noted that Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou on Monday night with sustained winds of over 150 mph and left it and the neighboring islands in utter devastation.

The residents of Union Island also shared their heartbreaking stories, with one even saying that he slept in a little concrete basin with about 25 others as 100 percent of the infrastructure on the island was destroyed or utterly damaged by the powerful storm.

"It was inexplicable, we had cockroaches on our feet, and it was cold and wet. These are the same clothes I have on since the hurricane hit," said a resident.

While hundreds of people were evacuated from the island on Tuesday, other ferries were on their way to try to evacuate people from this part of Grenadines.

The scene was 'apocalyptic' with the residents in tears and full of emotions as they had just lost everything, including infrastructure, food, savings, and much more.

The scenes on the island make it hard to believe for anyone that things can be brought back to normal for the citizens as it will be a very long journey, starting from the beginning, and electricity will also not be up anytime soon at this place, making it hard for anyone to actually reside and have a good life.

Every single building on the island has been touched by the wrath of Hurricane Beryl which is why it is being said that 100 percent infrastructure has been destroyed.