St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew reach out to counterparts as Hurricane Beryl approaches

Friday, 19th July 2024
PM Drew took to Facebook to share the update and said that he left White Sands prematurely to communicate with colleague Prime Ministers, including Ralph Gonsalves, Dickon Mitchell, Mia Mottley, and Philip J Pierre of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, and Saint Lucia respectively.

Monday, 1st July 2024

The eye of Hurricane Beryl moving at a rapid speed (PC - Facebook)
St. Kitts and Nevis: As several islands across the Caribbean region are bracing for the possible impacts of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, communicated with his counterparts to show his support towards them. PM Drew took to Facebook to share the update and said that he left White Sands prematurely to communicate with colleague Prime Ministers, including Ralph Gonsalves, Dickon Mitchell, Mia Mottley, and Philip J Pierre of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, and Saint Lucia respectively.

He expressed his full support and said, “I informed him that St. Kitts and Nevis stand fully with SVG, Grenada, Barbados, and St. Lucia as they brace for the passage of Hurricane Beryl.”

The Prime Minister also noted that these island nations as well as the Federation continues to see the effects of the climate crisis and noted that Hurricane Beryl has formed, making it a rare early storm and the first hurricane for the 2024 season.

He also asked everyone to keep the sister islands of Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and others in Beryl’s path in their prayers.

This hurricane season is predicted to be active and may set records, which is why authorities are urging all the small islands to remain vigilant and prepared.

At present, Beryl remains a dangerous, category four hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph. It is about 150 miles southeast of Barbados, and is moving to the west at 21 mph.

Because of its rapid movement, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Tobago, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Trinidad and Martinique.

The Hurricane is expected to remain in an extremely dangerous form when it reaches the Windward Islands on Monday morning, which is why this is being seen as a very dangerous situation.

Monica Walker

