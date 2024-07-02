Antigua and Barbuda sends critical support to hurricane-hit St Vincent and the Grenadines

Beryl is a powerful, category five hurricane in the Caribbean this morning with sustained winds of 165 mph. It will be near Jamaica tomorrow, where a hurricane warning is in effect.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda initiated efforts to provide aid to St Vincent and the Grenadines soon after Hurricane Beryl caused major destruction on Monday night.

Beryl is a powerful, category five hurricane in the Caribbean this morning with sustained winds of 165 mph. It will be near Jamaica tomorrow, where a hurricane warning is in effect.

According to the information, the government sent tarpaulins and US$100000 worth of water to the affected island nation. Both St Vincent and Grenada were severely impacted by Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, which has now intensified to Category 5.

The storm caused intense damage to homes and properties while displacing thousands and hundreds of people and killing one individual in St Vincent and the Grenadines . [caption id="attachment_72726" align="aligncenter" width="2000"]Hurricane Beryl kills one in St Vincent and the Grenadines, hundreds left homeless[/caption] This aid by Antigua and Barbuda will be of significant help as St Vincent and the Grenadines need all the resources to build back better and stronger to deal with future disasters.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell also reported widespread destruction in the sister island Carriacou and Petite Martinique due to Hurricane Beryl which flattened the former island in just half an hour and left several major properties destroyed.

As of now, Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 5 storm as it barrels its way towards Jamaica where it is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge on Wednesday. While on Thursday, the storm is expected to move to Cayman Islands and then to Miami by the end of this week.

Weather experts, also known as Hurricane Hunters, flying through Beryl right now, are reporting a 7 MB pressure drop in just about an hour since the last advisory was issued. Dropping pressure is a sign of a strengthening system and Beryl could still gather strength before slowly weakening as it pushes west.