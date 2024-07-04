Sunshine returns to Dominica after three days of Hurricane Beryl's wrath

Overall, the weather throughout the day will remain partly cloudy and breezy at times, with slight haze and brief scattered showers.

The Dominica Meteorological Service gave the general public the green flag to go out as the conditions caused by Hurricane Beryl had settled. It said that there were lingering clouds, but sunshine was on the way to the island.

Overall, the weather throughout the day will remain partly cloudy and breezy at times, with slight haze and brief scattered showers.

According to the forecasters, while there might be a few scattered showers this morning because of a passing tropical wave, things are anticipated to improve throughout the day. This will ease the citizens almost after three days to go out to work and for the students to visit school.

Throughout the last three days, Dominica faced heavy rainfall which were combined with strong winds making it impossible for people to go outside of their residences.

Some areas including Pottersville, Scottshead and others along with West Coast of Dominica have also been affected because of the high swells related to the Hurricane Beryl.

Although not much, the island has faced some damage , and around ten families have been displaced due to the heavy rains and winds.

Throughout the morning, the weather will be mostly cloudy with brief scattered showers, while in the afternoon, there will be a gradual improvement, with the island expecting sunshine to peek through.

The seas are still a bit rough out there with conditions being moderate to rough and waves up to eight feet are anticipated to gradually decrease as the tropical wave moves away. The Met Office urged the citizens near the coast to remain cautious about the heavy tides.

Meanwhile, the dust haze is sticking around for a few more days which is why those with respiratory issues must take precautions

During the next three days also, the weather will remain mostly clear while some clouds will keep lingering over the skies and the weather could be slightly hazy along with a few showers.