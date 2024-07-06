Tobago: Armed men opens fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured

Friday, 19th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024

Tobago: Armed men open fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic shooting incident in Tobago has claimed the life of one woman and left two others with severe gunshot wounds. The incident took place on Thursday, July 4, 2024. According to the information, the police have identified the deceased as 45-year-old Desiree Lawrence, a resident of Valsayn, while the injured victims were identified as 38-year-old Preston Malcolm of Mt Pleasant, and 34-year-old Garvin Timothy, also from Valsayn, Tobago.

It is being reported that around 9:30 pm, a group of people were attending a birthday party at a residence located along Robert Street in Mt Pleasant when three men who were all armed with rifles were seen standing on the roadway.

After some time, the suspects started firing several shots, eventually hitting the three before fleeing the area.

The passersby subsequently called the police officials and the emergency health services, and a team of officers led by Sup Joseph and ASP John responded and visited the crime scene.

The three victims were then rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital, where Lawrence succumbed to her injuries during the treatment, and two others are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their wounds.

The police said that they are still investigating the incident to find the circumstances which led to this incident.

It is being reported that this was the 13th murder that was recorded in Tobago for the year so far and the second which took place in less than one week. Just on Sunday, June 30, a 32-year-old male, Nathan Roach, who was a sanitation worker with the Division of Health, was gunned down near his residence in Roach Trace. These incidents have left the residents on the island of Tobago urging police officials to look out for the suspects carrying out gun-related crimes and stop them before things go out of hand completely.

Monica Walker

