Tobago: Armed men opens fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
It is being reported that around 9:30 pm, a group of people were attending a birthday party at a residence located along Robert Street in Mt Pleasant when three men who were all armed with rifles were seen standing on the roadway.
Saturday, 6th July 2024
It is being reported that around 9:30 pm, a group of people were attending a birthday party at a residence located along Robert Street in Mt Pleasant when three men who were all armed with rifles were seen standing on the roadway.
After some time, the suspects started firing several shots, eventually hitting the three before fleeing the area.
The passersby subsequently called the police officials and the emergency health services, and a team of officers led by Sup Joseph and ASP John responded and visited the crime scene.The three victims were then rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital, where Lawrence succumbed to her injuries during the treatment, and two others are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their wounds.
The police said that they are still investigating the incident to find the circumstances which led to this incident.It is being reported that this was the 13th murder that was recorded in Tobago for the year so far and the second which took place in less than one week. Just on Sunday, June 30, a 32-year-old male, Nathan Roach, who was a sanitation worker with the Division of Health, was gunned down near his residence in Roach Trace. These incidents have left the residents on the island of Tobago urging police officials to look out for the suspects carrying out gun-related crimes and stop them before things go out of hand completely.
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024