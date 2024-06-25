Water Interruption in St. Kitts affects several areas

Emergency Water Interruption in St. Kitts and Nevis affected areas like Frigate Bay, Beach Hotel and Coury’s Hill Road yesterday.

The main cause for the interruption has come forward as a burst in the 6” main pipe. The interruption requires emergency repairs which are expected to be done by Tuesday (June 25, 2024) 1:00 pm.

The water services department of the country has assured the people to restore the service as quickly as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this interruption might cause and ask for your patience and understanding as we work to restore service to the area,” highlighted the St. Kitts Water Services Department

The authorities are concerned about the situations in the country and are doing their best to solve the issues. The emergency hotlines as well are extended by the water services department that is 465-8000.

Just a few days back on June 21, 2024 as well, similar issues were reported. No water day was announced in the Philips, Molineux and Bourreau area. However, we were dedicatedly available for any kind of help required. The reasons for the same were mentioned as low water levels in the tank.

Considerably, the authorities have done great to address water issues in the country. Last month, the government with their workings returned 24-hour water service to the Cayon and neighboring communities.

The commissioning of the Cayon well is set to supply in excess of 4,00,000 gallons of water each day. And, with this, the long-standing water challenge which was in the country for so long got resolved in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Such works done by the authorities are even projects of the upcoming developmental initiatives that would bring up better and positive times in the country. These viable solutions to water challenges brought the everlasting fruitful results to the people of Cayon and surrounding communities.