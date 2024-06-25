Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Water Interruption in St. Kitts affects several areas

Emergency Water Interruption in St. Kitts and Nevis affected areas like Frigate Bay, Beach Hotel and Coury’s Hill Road yesterday. 

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Water Interruption in St. Kitts affects several areas, credits to Facebook
St. Kitts and Nevis: Emergency Water Interruption in St. Kitts and Nevis affected areas like Frigate Bay, Beach Hotel and Coury’s Hill Road yesterday.  The main cause for the interruption has come forward as a burst in the 6” main pipe. The interruption requires emergency repairs which are expected to be done by Tuesday (June 25, 2024) 1:00 pm. The water services department of the country has assured the people to restore the service as quickly as possible. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this interruption might cause and ask for your patience and understanding as we work to restore service to the area,” highlighted the St. Kitts Water Services Department. The authorities are concerned about the situations in the country and are doing their best to solve the issues. The emergency hotlines as well are extended by the water services department that is 465-8000. Just a few days back on June 21, 2024 as well, similar issues were reported. No water day was announced in the Philips, Molineux and Bourreau area. However, we were dedicatedly available for any kind of help required. The reasons for the same were mentioned as low water levels in the tank.  Considerably, the authorities have done great to address water issues in the country. Last month, the government with their workings returned 24-hour water service to the Cayon and neighboring communities. The commissioning of the Cayon well is set to supply in excess of 4,00,000 gallons of water each day. And, with this, the long-standing water challenge which was in the country for so long got resolved in St. Kitts and Nevis. Such works done by the authorities are even projects of the upcoming developmental initiatives that would bring up better and positive times in the country. These viable solutions to water challenges brought the everlasting fruitful results to the people of Cayon and surrounding communities.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Adventure at St. Kitts and Nevis awaits, highlights Women’s health magazine, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Adventure at St. Kitts and Nevis awaits, highlights Women’s health magazi...

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Trinidad and Tobago legally announces 'steelpan' as national instrument (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago legally announces 'steelpan' as national instrument

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

‘We are Back’ -annual Fundraising Event of St. Kitts and Nevis to take place in Canada, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

‘We are Back’-annual Fundraising Event of St. Kitts and Nevis to take pla...

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis' Sugar Mas Carnival ranks #3 in Caribbean (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis' Sugar Mas Carnival ranks #3 in Caribbean

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Antigua and Barbuda to expand English Harbor's yachting industry with $40M allocation
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda to expand English Harbor's yachting sector with $40M...

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

St Kitts: Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition to feature huge entertainment on June 26 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts: Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition to feature huge entertainm...

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Grenada's PM Mitchell highlights impressive list of accomplishments in St. David (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Grenada's PM Mitchell highlights impressive list of accomplishments in St...

Tuesday, 25th June 2024