Grenada's PM Mitchell highlights impressive list of accomplishments in St. David

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Member of Parliament for St David felt pleased to share some of the achievements his administration has accomplished together within the constituency over the past two years. He highlighted the several achievements that showcase the dedication and support of the St. David community.

The Prime Minister also extended his heartfelt gratitude to his team at the Parliamentary office, the volunteers, sponsors and all those who contributed to the work done and outlined, “These achievements wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

The achievements include the completion of 37 bathrooms in Belle Isle with the WASH Programme, repairing the Oris Road, repairing the Perdmontemps Main Road, repairing the La Pastora Road, repairing of Literate Road, completing the refurbishment of the Belle Isle Community Centre and completing the refurbishment of the Berrotte Community centre.

Not only this, but the administration also completed the refurbishment of the Corinth Community Centre while the refurbishment of the Morne Delice Community Center is in progress.

Several other works are also in progress in the community, including the construction of the Vincennes Community Centre. Meanwhile, the Berrotte Pasture Access Road has also been completed to ease the commuters.

Prime Minister Mitchell also handed over the affordable houses to several families in Corinth and also launched the Joy’s Cricket School.

The St. David R.C. School was also refurbished, the red gate roundabout was upgraded, ownership of The La Sagesse Natural Works was reclaimed while the constituents were connected with the flow jump programme.

In addition to this, the administration provided water connections for private residences and installed more than 130 road signs in the constituency. Some medical supply kits were also donated to the five medical stations in St. David, A donation of 48 wheelchairs and 67 walking sticks was also made, while some medical supplies were also donated to the Princess Alice Hospital.

Several houses are still under construction which will be handed over to the low income households and needy families in Grenada while the administration is also assisting farmers and students with financial assistance.