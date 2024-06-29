Friday, 19th July 2024
Saint Lucia Connects with Sunrise Airways, aims at raising connectivity with St. Kitts

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia collaborates with the Sunrise Airways with an objective to expand the connectivity to St. Kitts. The connections between Saint Lucia and St. Kitts will be effective from July 8, 2024.

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Saint Lucia Connects with Sunrise Airways, aims at raising connectivity with St. Kitts
Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia collaborates with the Sunrise Airways with an objective to expand the connectivity to St. Kitts. The connections between Saint Lucia and St. Kitts will be effective from July 8, 2024. Such a partnership with the enhancement in connectivity between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia. As part of this initiative, a new route will be established that promises to make travel between two countries more convenient and accessible. Interestingly, the Sunrise Airways is offering an opportunity for one lucky winner in St. Kitts, Dominica and Antigua to participate in the vibrant Lucian Carnival parade of the bands. This will take place in the month of July that is July 15, 16. The lucky winners will get the benefit from complementary flights and carnival costumes. This contest will commence on July 1 and will be live till July 10, 2024. The tourism Ministry and the Sunrise Airways connected with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). Such an initiative is part of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s in-market strategy that is the Lucian Links Program. This program aims at keeping Saint Lucians connected to their roots. While the partnership was to be fostered, the country’s tourism authority (SLTA) and the representatives from Sunrise Airways met with Saint Lucians employed by the ECCBA. During this meeting, the group learned about the latest developments on the island, upcoming events, and the exciting services that are to be offered by Sunrise Airways. The members who were part of this group were delighted to discover in just a week that they would be able to get the benefits from the new flights that will be connecting St. Kitts and Saint Lucia. Significantly, each one of the employees was presented with branded Saint Lucia stakeholders for serving as a reminder of the connection to home and the island’s ongoing progress. 

Sasha Baptiste

