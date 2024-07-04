Red 1 watch Phase issued in Belize ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Passing Jamaica, Hurricane Beryl has churned towards Belize where as of 9:00pm, Category 4 Hurricane Beryl was centered near 18.0N/ 79.2W.

Passing Jamaica, Hurricane Beryl has churned towards Belize where as of 9:00pm, Category 4 Hurricane Beryl was centered near 18.0N/ 79.2W,about 160 miles southeast of Grand Cayman or 592 miles East- NorthEast of Belize City.

As per the forecast, maximum sustained winds were at 130 mph, and Beryl was moving to the West-NorthWest at 21 mph. The National Meteorological Services are closely monitoring the movements of Hurricane Beryl

Considering the weather outlook, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has placed the country under Red 1 Watch Phase. Such an alert signifies that a tropical cyclone poses a potential threat within the next 48 hours.

And, the authorities have urged the residents to stay informed and prepare for possible adverse weather conditions. The tropical cyclone may threaten the country within 48 hours.

Due to this, the authorities have extended an advice to the people to prepare for the potential power outages that may result from damage to transmission or distribution lines or from trees and debris falling onto power lines that may cause outages.

In such cases, automatic protection devices on the power system activate as a safety mechanism that may lead to intermittent outages to safeguard both the power supply system and customer’s equipment.

In case the power supply shuts, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) will dispatch repair teams to restore services as soon as it is safe and the “All Clear” is given. However, the teams cannot work on power lines during rain or lightning.

If the weather conditions or the environment pose safety risks, repair efforts will be delayed until the conditions improve. Moreover, in order to ensure safety, power supply may need to be disconnected in areas with potential hazards from improper electrical connections.