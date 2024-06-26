St Kitts: Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition to feature huge entertainment today

As the island nation will welcome a number of visitors for the St Kitts Music Festival, they can benefit from a wide range of goods available at the Agri Night Market at discounted prices.

The Ministry of Agriculture of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the AGRI Night Market Music Fest Edition on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The market will be held from 5 pm to 11 pm at the Basseterre Public Market. As the island nation will welcome a number of visitors for the St Kitts Music Festival , they can benefit from a wide range of goods available at the Agri Night Market at discounted prices.

The AGRI Night Market Music Festival edition will feature a number of things, including local produce, fresh fish and meat, delicious lobster, tasty local cuisine, refreshing cane juice, and so much more.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the St Kitts Music Festival organizers.

Not only this, but the visitors can also show off their singing skills in the Karaoke Competition and win music fest tickets.

The organizers encouraged everyone to bring their friends and family members and experience the best of the local culture. They will also be entertained by Xplosive Band, DJ Suga Bowl, and EK Real Right.

"Food plus music is a real vibe, and we can't wait to rock with you this coming Wednesday ," they outlined.

It is to be noted that the agriculture ministry hosts such night markets every month and especially during special occasions as it turns out to be beneficial for both the consumers and the sellers.

Every night market attracts a huge number of visitors who purchase a number of available things at discounted prices than usual.

Meanwhile, the sellers also benefit from it as they sell most of their produce without it being getting wasted.