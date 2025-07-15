Jamaica to digitize vehicle registration and issue online certificates starting July 21

Jamaica: The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is ushering in a new digital era for vehicle registration, set to begin from Monday, July 21. The new digitized vehicle registration system is set to issue all vehicle registration certificates online through the Certificate Generation and Delivery Service (CGDS) Portal.

With the aim of making it easier for motorists to access and manage their vehicle certificates and registration, TAJ has rolled out the digitized system that will ban the issuing of physical copies (MVRCs) and stickers for motor vehicles as of Monday.

The new certificates are said to be having an option to extend the registration up to 2 years instead of the previous ruling of only 6 months or a year.

The current online process for the registration of motor vehicles and certificates is set to cease working as of Thursday, July 17 at 5 p.m. marking the end of the existing system in preparation for the much advanced system of Certificate Generation and Delivery Service (CGDS) Portal, accessible via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

As Jamaica is moving into a more digitised world, the new registration system is aimed at making the certificates easily accessible as they can now be easily generated, downloaded, saved and printed through the CGDS Portal.

The change is set to apply to all motorists who are completing vehicle registration or renewal whether they be owners of public passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and diplomatic vehicles. While the private vehicle owners (white plates) may continue to renew licenses online.

For people visiting the tax offices for registration they are required to have a valid email address so they can receive their transactional receipts and instructions to access CGDs Portal. Where they can view and manage their certificates.

In order to help the transition, no tax office will be open to the public on Saturday, July 19, to allow the cut over activities and system integration.

The system is set to not only go digital but will help the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), insurance companies, financial institutions, who will have access to the CGDS Portal to validate authenticity of vehicle information, reduce fraud and enhance transparency when conducting investigations when it comes to getting vehicle information.

The Tax Administration Jamaica has advised all motorists to ensure that their email address is active and accurate before visiting the tax offices for a renewal or registration of a vehicle. TAJ is encouraging citizens to continue monitoring the CGD Portal, along with credible websites and social media platforms to keep in update with any further instructions.