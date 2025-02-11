Antigua and Barbuda to digitize immigration forms for quicker airport processing

The step is also part of the Antigua and Barbuda's broader digital transformation plans.

In a bid to modernize Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism infrastructure, its government will introduce an electronic arrival-card system at the airport to scrap paper forms related to immigration. The plan was revealed recently by Charles Fernandez, the island-nation’s Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, during a radio interview.

He said the plan to begin digital forms is in alignment with the aim to streamline airport processing, offering a seamless experience to visitors entering the twin-island state.

“Hopefully, we’ll get that up and running, so travellers no longer need to fill out long forms. They will be able to complete the process on their phones or other devices, which will significantly speed up entry at the airport,” the minister said.

Antigua and Barbuda has given a special emphasis on its tourism sector, one of the major pillars of its economic development. The country witnessed an extraordinary 2024 in tourism with more than 1.2 million arrivals, marking a 17 per cent increase from 2023.

Technology will help Antigua and Barbuda to be competitive

The development has bolstered the government to upgrade the infrastructure further to give the visitors a memorable experience. Fernandez said by embracing technology, Antigua and Barbuda will remain competitive in the global travel industry.

Fernandez though did not give a specific timeline for implementing the digital immigration forms and said the government to working to put a smooth system in place. The system will also help in reducing the queue at immigration checkpoints and make things faster, particularly at a time when Antigua and Barbuda is emerging as a top tourist destination in the Caribbean.

‘Everything now is electronic’

In January 2025, a report said that Antigua and Barbuda’s immigration department is bringing major changes through digital transformation and expanded services, while addressing security challenges.

Chief Immigration Officer Katrina Yearwood revealed that the department came up with a new electronic arrival system which will stop usage of paper-based immigration forms which have caused delays at points of entry.

“Any passenger entering Antigua and Barbuda will no longer need to fill out that tedious long form,” Yearwood was cited as saying.

“Everything now is electronic, so, we’re coming away from paper, which is good for the environment, but it’s also good for passengers because it is tedious to be filling out a form which is in triplicate.”

The new system, which will be accessible through the “Arrive Antigua” platform, will have QR codes and dedicated Wi-Fi access at the airport to smoothen the electronic immigration process.

The department also has plans to have better public communication and accessibility of immigration information.

In November 2024, it was reported that the Gaston Browne-led government was making quick efforts to upgrade the country’s border entry system with plans to get rid of paper-based electronic embarkation/disembarkation cards.

Three firms came up with proposals to key stakeholders, including the Customs and Excise Division, Immigration Department, Inland Revenue Department, and officials from the tourism and finance ministries during a recent Cabinet meeting.