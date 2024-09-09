Antigua and Barbuda to host 43rd Caribbean Travel Marketplace in 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has announced Antigua and Barbuda as the host destination for the 43rd edition of the highly anticipated Caribbean Travel Marketplace.



This prestigious event will bring significant buyers from across the world and regional suppliers to the island’s shores from May 18 to 22, 2025.



The event will also spotlight the growing influence of Antigua and Barbuda in Caribbean hospitality and tourism. This will also be the first time ever that this Eastern Caribbean nation will be hosting this event.



While announcing the development, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James noted that with a 16 percent increase in stay over arrivals this year which surpasses 2019’s record levels, Antigua and Barbuda has become a focal point for international travel as well as investment.



Also, the President of CHTA, Nichola Madden-Greig, expressed her huge excitement about bringing the marketplace to Antigua and Barbuda and called it the Caribbean’s largest and premier marketing event.



Greig also noted that the gathering will be an unmatched opportunity for the stakeholders to explore the diverse offerings of experiences and travel products throughout the Caribbean.



Furthermore, the Minister of Tourism, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, highlighted the country’s accessibility and said that as a natural hub for the Eastern Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda is served by every major air carrier flying to the Caribbean.



The Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association, Craig Marshall also expressed his excitement and said that hosting such a prestigious event places the island nation at the center of regional attention and brings crucial economic benefits.



He said that the officials are looking forward to showcasing the unique charm, culture as well as hospitality which makes the island truly special.



Notably, the 2025 edition of Marketplace will be featuring a dynamic program which will include Responsible Tourism Day, the Caribbean MICE Exchange, the Caribbean Travel Forum along with new sessions focused on maximising direct online bookings utilising the latest digital marketing and AI trends.



The main venue will be the American University of Antigua (AUA) which is a state-of-the-art conference facility.