Antigua and Barbuda: Tourism sector set new record, 176,665 visitors in 6 months

Antigua and Barbuda has reported a strong growth in visitor arrivals during the first half of 2024. The Ministry of Tourism shared the mid-year tourism statistics during a press conference held last week and also highlighted the major marketing initiatives.

According to the information, the island nation has welcomed a total of 176,665 stay over visitors between January and June this year. These numbers signal a 15 percent increase in stay over arrivals as compared to the same period last year.

The island nation also marked another record-breaking year for air and sea arrivals, surpassing the earlier high set in 2019, which saw 19,971 visitors.

The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez outlined, “Stop-over arrivals increased from 154,333 in the first half of 2023 to 176,665 this year.”

“When compared to the same period in 2019, this represents a 10 percent increase. This growth demonstrates our industry's resilience, despite challenges such as hurricanes and political shifts in our key markets, the United States and the United Kingdom,” he further added.

While comparing the numbers with 2019, which was recognised the best year for tourism, this is a 10 percent increase from 161,434 tourism arrivals.

In addition to this, the data for the occupancy rates by the Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association for the first half of the year, also showed significant growth as compared to 2023.

The data also showed that the T20 Cricket World Cup had a significant impact on the economy and the tourism sector. This is why June 2024 has recorded the highest ever month over month growth with an increase of 42 percent in stay over visitors.

The increase in visitors were seen from countries participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup matches in Antigua such as Australia, India and South Africa.

Fernandez emphasised the importance of sports tourism and noted its rapid growth within the travel industry. He stated that in 2023, the global sports market was valued at a whopping $564 billion and is anticipated to grow to $1.33 trillion by 2032.

“We see significant potential or growth in the sports sector,” remarked Fernandez.

Talking about the cruise sector, the tourism officials highlighted that the cruise visitor arrivals between January to June 2024 showed a remarkable 30 percent increase as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Also, the officials discussed the positive impact of the yachting sector to the economy which included an increase of people taking out their yachts for fishing purposes.

Moreover, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez talked about several marketing initiatives in the primary markets of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada as well as the Caribbean.

These marketing initiatives, he said, are aimed at attracting yet more travellers from the key markets so that more people can get a taste of what Antigua and Barbuda can offer.

The Minister added that these figures highlights that the island nation will surpass the pre pandemic numbers this year, recovering completely from the COVID-19.